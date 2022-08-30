Officers plan to step up patrols for holidays

Local law enforcement officers are planning to be out and about, patrolling the roads and water during the Labor Day weekend.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said deputies, investigators, and administrators will be on the roads, just as they are every holiday.
“The Grand River Dam Authority will be taking care of the river, while we will take care of the Tenkiller Lake parks and Illinois River parks," Chennault said.
Corps units will be out on the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller as well.
GRDA officials always urge lake and river goers to wear life jackets while out on the water, and to boat and float safe, smart, and sober.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said extra officers will be out and about during the Cherokee National Holiday. TPD typically operates normally as it does every weekend.
Illinois River Volunteer Fire Chief Robert Kupsick said the airboat will be on hand to assist with any incidents on the river this weekend.
The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office reported 502 crashes during the 2020 Labor Day holiday. Fifty-three were alcohol- or drug-related. Nearly 10 percent of holiday crashes involved a potentially impaired driver, OHSO said.
Fatalities over the holiday weekend decreased by one from the 2018 Labor Day weekend.
“While the overall fatalities remained the same, the number of alcohol/drug related fatalities increased from 2019 to 2020. In fact, 2020 saw the highest number of alcohol- or drug-related fatalities in the last five years,” OHSO said.
According to data, a larger number of crashes occurred on the Friday evening of Labor Day weekend, and during the day on Saturday and Sunday.
“The fatal crash that occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday resulted in two deaths. We also saw two fatal crashes on Saturday evening, one on Sunday morning, and another Monday early afternoon,” OHSO said.
