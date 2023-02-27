A Park Hill man led officers on a lengthy pursuit and endangered the lives of at least 20 construction workers along the way.
On Feb. 20, Tahlequah Police Officer Bo Smith was driving into the city on U.S. Highway 62 and State Highway 82 before his shift when a vehicle passed him at a high rate of speed. Smith believed the vehicle was going 70-80 mph, so he initiated a traffic stop.
“Before I was able to catch up to the vehicle, it turned northbound on South Muskogee Avenue. South Muskogee Avenue is currently under construction, and after speaking with the supervisor for the construction crew, he stated there were 20 workers present at the time the vehicle came though,” Smith wrote in his police report.
The vehicle was traveling too fast to negotiate a curb and ended up plowing into several construction cones as the driver continued northbound.
The driver, Ronald Hale, turned onto Willis Road, and Smith said they reached speeds of 87 mph.
“I observed the vehicle come to the top of a hill in the road and became airborne, landing in the roadway on the other side of the hill. The vehicle almost lost control and crashed once it was no long airborne. There was no other traffic on the road at this time,” Smith said.
Hale crashed through a gate and continued driving through a field that belongs to the Corps of Engineers. Smith gave dispatch the tag information, and he was advised the tag was displayed on the wrong vehicle.
“The vehicle then came to a corner in the field, where it became stuck in the mud. I began exiting my patrol unit anticipating the driver to bail out on foot, when the vehicle then broke free of the mud and was no longer stuck,” Smith said.
Hale drove toward Smith and nearly struck him before heading back to Willis Road.
Officer Michael Cates arrived and parked at the broken gate and Hale was heading toward him. Hale drove through a heavily brushed area around Cates’ patrol vehicle.
“Officer Cates heard a loud pop and observed his back glass window busted out, and called out ‘shots fired,’” Smith said.
Hale headed back toward Park Hill Road when dispatch advised officers had deployed stop sticks at the intersection.
“Before the vehicle arrived at the intersection, it departed the roadway left, traveling through a barbed-wire fence and into another field,” Smith said.
The vehicle came out on Park Hill road and pulled in front of a trooper with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, who took over the pursuit. The trooper chased the vehicle into a yard and Hale crashed into a fence.
Hale fled on foot over two barbed-wire fences before giving up and taken into custody.
“I asked the suspect what his name was. He stated, ‘My name is there’s a bomb, there’s a bomb at the Tulsa Capitol building,’” Smith said.
Hale said his name was Billy, and the “bomb” was going to ignite in one minute. Smith found paperwork in the vehicle with Hale’s name on it.
“When I asked the suspect if his name was Ronald Hale, he stated, ‘Yes, thank you for finding me. I was drugged,’” Smith said.
Hale was transported to Northeastern Health System, where his blood was drawn before he was taken to jail. Cates advised a glass pipe with a white-crystal substance inside, and a baggie containing the same substance was found in the vehicle. The substance tested positive for fentanyl.
Hale was booked on tribal charges of improper passing on the right; 20 counts of reckless driving in a construction zone with workers present; driving under suspension; improper tag display; no insurance; destruction of city property; four counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in property damage; possession of paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance; felony eluding; and driving while under the influence of drugs.
Cates determined his window hadn't actually been shot out, but rather broken by what he believes was a rock when Hale drove into the brushed area next to his patrol unit.
