Officials agree city ordinances outdated, need to be revised

Tahlequah's elected officials say they are willing to take on the task of weeding out city ordinances that have become outdated.
During a June 21 City Council meeting, Mayor Sue Catron wanted to discuss the process to identify deviations from the city code related to assigned duties and responsibilities of elected officials.
“This came about when [City Clerk DeAnna Hammons] and I started a conversation about her job duties,” said Catron.
The city clerk is mentioned more than any other official in the city codes, and Catron said Hammons has done her job exactly how she was trained to do it.
“The previous city clerk trained DeAnna in what do to and how to do it, and [she's] been to a lot of trainings since then."
Catron said there are some duties Hammons is required to do, but those have moved to other employees over the years. The same is true for other duties required of the police chief and councilors.
“I started down this path 18 months ago when we had the first conversation and I’m going, ‘I don’t know that you’re doing everything you’re supposed to be doing here,’” said Catron. "I said, the more you talk, the more I knew that you really are doing the job as it has evolved, but not the job that is in the documents.'”
Catron added it’s not just one elected official who isn't performing as outlined in ordinances in terms of duties, and for that reason and others, it's time to update the city code.
“When I ran for office, I sort of mentioned that we needed to update our ordinances, but I didn’t realize to what extent,” said Catron.
Ultimately, the city needs to “fix” the ordinances, and Catron asked the City Council for their thoughts on how to do that.
City Attorney Grant Lloyd said the codes were put in place when Tahlequah didn’t have over 17,000 residents as it does now.
“As time rolls on, the city clerk may have been the ‘jill of all trades’ or ‘jack of all trades,’” said Lloyd. “Time has caught up with our code... where we now do need to update it significantly. There are probably firms that charge six figures to do that, and it’s something we’ve been looking at for awhile.”
General Code, out of Texas, is working on codification to check for conflicts in the ordinances that may need to be revised.
“Now that doesn’t necessarily say they are providing us with what I’m doing here – 'the city clerk is supposed to do this, and planning and zoning is supposed to do this,'” said Hammons. “They are simply doing the code/ordinances to see if there are any conflicts or recommendations.”
Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers said a group was formed to begin cleaning up the codes.
“I think they each got a book of the code and that’s as about as far as the committee went,” said Highers.
Catron said going through the entire list of ordinances to amend them is “daunting,” but it needs to be started.
“A lot of things are mixed up because it sounds like you’ve got a smaller-town version of where the [city] clerk is it,” said Highers.
Hammons said it is common for the city clerk to take on several roles in smaller cities, and that may have been the case years ago when the codes were written.
“And now we’ve got different departments that handle those, so it’s just simple. I can go through and take each one of those things that’s listed for city clerk and go to the department that’s now doing that, and say, ‘Are you currently doing this?'” said Hammons.
Highers said the confusion on what duties belong to whom is not just an issue inside City Hall; it’s happening in other departments.
“We’ve tried to change our form of government the best we can over the years – this council, previous council – without actually going to the vote of the people and changing our form of government,” he said.
Compliance Coordinator Ray Hammons said they’ve already changed some codes by passing an ordinance to amend rules on establishing a new schedule of regular fees for permits, violations, licenses, inspections and rentals.
“The fee schedule did away with 30-some ordinances in one fell swoop, and that took a year and a half to get done,” said Ray. “It is going to take some time and it’s going to take a third party to come in here and do it.”
Ray pointed out that with the codification underway, there are conflicting ordinances and conflicting resolutions.
“The codification is supposed to identify those and show us where they’re conflicting and then they’ll come to [the council] and say, ‘Which one do you want?’” he said.
Most of the duties the clerk should be performing involve issuance of licenses, permits, collecting fees and keeping records for those.
Highers suggested the possibility of hiring a deputy court clerk, who would be housed under Hammons’ purview.
“I think it would make sense if we want to take that position and make it a full-time position, because it’s going to take on the next added role,” said Highers.
