Officials assessing flood damage

As officials are continuing to assess the damage incurred by recent storms that brought widespread flash flooding and washed-out county roads and bridges, Cherokee County Commissioners issued a disaster emergency proclamation Monday morning to begin the request for aid.
"Wherever there was a creek or river, every road has a problem," said District 3 County Commissioner Clif Hall. "Because the ground is so saturated, we're trying to be careful and we're trying to get the roads fixed, but we're losing roads as we're working on them."
Hall said there are currently six roads in his district that are still underwater, and three major areas on Indian Road are closed.
The proclamation was submitted to Oklahoma Emergency Management, and officials are expected to arrive in Cherokee County this week.
In the meantime, the proclamation will continue on to the Oklahoma governor's office, at which point the Federal Emergency Management Agency may begin to provide assistance.
City of Tahlequah/Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood while there was substantial damage throughout the county, most occurred in southern portion.
"In some areas, water has receded so we can now get to areas that we couldn't before to prepare preliminary damage estimates," Underwood said.
Underwood added that there was also damage to a bridge on Woodard Avenue in the city of Tahlequah.
"I haven't received many calls regarding those who need individual assistance," Underwood said. "There has to be a significant amount of damage done in order to receive individual assistance, as most damage is covered by insurance."
Street Commissioner Kevin Smith could not be reached for comment at press time.
Get help
Those impacted by the storm can call Cherokee County Emergency Management to report damage at 918-456-2894.
