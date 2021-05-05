Officials caution against leaving kids in vehicles

As temperatures continue to rise, so do the chances of an adult leaving a child in a hot vehicle.
According to kidsandcars.org, 39 children die every year in the U.S., and nearly 1,000 have died since 1990.
“The majority of parents and caregivers are misinformed and would like to believe they could never ‘forget’ their child in a vehicle. The most dangerous mistake a parent or caregiver can make is to think leaving a child alone in a vehicle could never happen to them or their family,” kidsandcars.org states.
Statistics show 88 percent of children who have died in hot cars were age 3 or younger.
It only takes minutes for the temperature inside a vehicle to reach 125 degrees, even with the windows cracked, and children have died from heatstroke in vehicles when outside temperatures were as low as 60 degrees. The Oklahoma State Department of Health said children’s bodies overheat easily, and infants are at a higher risk for heat-related illnesses.
Twenty-nine children were killed in Oklahoma between 1998 and 2020 due to pediatric vehicular heatstroke deaths. Oklahoma ranked fifth-worst overall in the U.S. among states and Washington, D.C., in 2020.
One child death has been reported in 2021, and officials say that unfortunately, there will be more throughout the summer.
Reports indicate there has only been one child death due to being left in a vehicle in Tahlequah – at least, in recent history. In 2012, an 18-month-old died after being left inside a vehicle at Norris Park. Detectives determined the temperature inside the vehicle may have topped 126 degrees within an hour. The child’s father was charged with second-degree manslaughter, but the case was dismissed.
District Attorney Jack Thorp, who was first assistant district attorney at the time of the child's death, said there was probable cause to believe the father exhibited culpable negligence in that case.
Culpable negligence is often defined as failing to exercise the caution of a reasonable person, leading to the risk of injury or death. Thorp said culpable negligence could also be failure to monitor the temperature inside the vehicle.
In 2015, Tahlequah Police Department officers arrested a 30-year-old mother who left her three young children in a 110-degree car while she and another child were shopping at a local business. The mother pleaded guilty to child negligence and was ordered to complete parenting classes. Her sentence was suspended in 2020.
In September 2020, Tahlequah firefighters responded to Arvest Bank after the 911 Center received a call of a child locked in a car.
“Upon arrival, we made contact with the person who had called 911. She advised which vehicle the child was in and we made entry. Northeastern Health System EMS arrived on scene and checked the child,” the report stated.
Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker said a majority of times they respond to a “service call," or a “lock-out” call, it’s an accident.
“Typically we don’t get called to a call where the parent left the child in a car and went shopping,” Baker said. “For the most part, it’s the parent got out of the vehicle to run inside the store or walking around to the other side of the vehicle, and the kid hits the lock button.”
There are two lockout kits – one at Station 1 and the other at Station 2 – that firefighters use to unlock cars quickly.
“Worse-case scenario, if it’s an extremely hot day, and depending on if the child is in distress, we’ll just break the glass and make entry,” said Baker. “For liability purposes and reasons, we will not use the lock-out kits to unlock vehicles when it’s not an emergency.”
Baker and others offer tips to remember if children or pets are in the backseat:
• Keep belongings like wallets or purses in the backseat so those can be retrieved by opening the back door.
• Make it a habit of opening the back door every time the vehicle is parked.
• Keep a stuffed animal in the front seat as a visual reminder that a child is present.
• Keep the vehicle locked so children cannot get trapped inside while the vehicle is not in use.
Oklahoma passed a law a few years ago that protects “Good Samaritans” who break into a locked vehicle to rescue a child, and it reads: “A person shall be immune from civil liability for any damage resulting from the forcible entry of a motor vehicle for the purpose of removing a child from the motor vehicle if the person; determines the motor vehicle is locked or there is otherwise no reasonable method for the child to exit the motor vehicle."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.