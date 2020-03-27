Local officials confirmed that as of Friday, March 27, Cherokee County has only one positive case of COVID-19 – not two, as some sources were reporting.
Cherokee County wasn’t showing a positive on the confirmed cases map of the state until Friday morning, although there were "blips" on the color map. It was believed by some that the infected man, in his 50s – which was reported March 24 by Northeastern Health System – was a Delaware County resident.
District 2 County Commissioner Mike Brown said the confirmed case was later attributed to Delaware County, but that discrepancy was caught Thursday evening. NHS' initial report was correct.
“It’s the same case we originally reported earlier this week; it was just attributed to another county,” said Brown on Friday.
If a person tests positive in Cherokee County, but lives in Delaware County, then the case is counted in Delaware, not Cherokee – even if the person is employed here or had been staying with a relative here.
Erielle Stout, senior director of marketing and development for NHS, also confirmed March 27 that the patient counted initially as being from Cherokee County does, indeed, have a local address.
The commissioners said that once someone is tested, that test is sent to a laboratory, and if it’s positive, the results are sent to the OSDH and then forwarded to Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood, and finally sent back to the hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.