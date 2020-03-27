Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.