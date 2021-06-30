Officials expect big holiday crowds, urge extra caution

Many local residents plan to stay in the area for the holiday weekend as tourists make their way to the Illinois River, Lake Tenkiller, and Tahlequah.
Gena McPhail, director of tourism for Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, projected a larger influx of visitors compared to previous years.
"This projection is based on the increased number of direct calls and messages the department has received inquiring about the local Fourth of July festivities and events," said McPhail.
According to tourism reports for the state, people want to get out and enjoy activities, communities, and "getting back to normal."
"This feeling of 'renewed freedom' is also edged with caution, which leads families and vacationers to enjoy outings closer to home. Considering these factors, Tahlequah should see a rise in visitors," McPhail said.
Tour Tahlequah encourages locals and tourists to experience shopping, dining, and sightseeing during the day. There will be several fireworks displays in the evenings.
"Cherokee Nation is putting on their fireworks display on July 1, at the new Durbin Feeling Language Center, formerly the old casino. On July 4, Lake Tenkiller is having a fireworks display. Many marinas, on the lake, and Illinois River resorts are having live music and fireworks throughout the weekend. The local night venues, such as The Branch, Ned's, Dewain's Place, and Kroner and Baer, will certainly be a place to go," McPhail said.
Jamie Hale, director of Tahlequah Main Street Association, said the downtown corridor will see a larger number of tourists.
"I pass people in the downtown area who are camping, stopping in for lunch or dinner, and a little shopping," said Hale. "The last several weekends have been bustling with larger crowds, and this weekend looks to be gearing up for the same."
Area law enforcement officials are asking those partaking in water recreation to do so safely. Grand River Dam Authority Police are urging recreationalists to enjoy the river, but to be smart while doing so.
"Of course, boating, and floating, safe, smart, and sober is the best way to promote fun outings on the water," said GRDA Vice President of Corporate Communications Justin Alberty. "However, there are several other things you can do to make safety a priority while still enjoying your visit."
Due to heavy rains, GRDA Police ask boaters on the lakes to be aware of floating debris, watch their wakes, stay away from floodgates and spillways, and never go into a spillway area below a dam.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said deputies, investigators, and administrators will be on patrol throughout the entire weekend.
"Just as we did during Memorial Day weekend and any other holiday weekend, we'll all be out," said Chennault.
Corps units will be on the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller as well.
Two units with CCSO will be on the south end of the lake, as they have been every holiday weekend. Chennault said they won't be on the river unless GRDA Police call for assistance.
During a June 26 Saturday Forum on Facebook, Tahlequah Daily Press readers were asked if they had been on the river or lake this year, and if so, what their experiences were like. One woman told the TDP she ventured out to the river, but wouldn't return due to massive crowds and "indecent behavior" of some people.
Alex McBride said he's been out to the Illinois River, Lake Tenkiller, and Fort Gibson Lake, and pointed out visitors can find quieter spots.
"Floating the river on a week day is a good place to start, along with floating quieter sections like Chewey Bridge to Round Hollow," said McBride.
Mitch Parnell said he never goes to the river.
"Too many people, too much trash. It's not fun watching drunk people drown, sink their canoe, or get into altercations," said Parnell. "The flashing thing has been going on for years, so I won't expose myself or my kids to that. People come here to act a fool. They leave their brains at home."
Parnell added that the river doesn't give him a sense of "quiet reflection of the beauty" due to past deaths, damage, and destruction the river is capable of causing.
"Floods, property destroyed, lawsuits from affluent dumping from Arkansas, people ruining access for everyone by their behavior, and trash, trash, trash," he said.
Brannen Parrish, public affairs specialist of the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said they are expecting a busy holiday weekend.
"Memorial Day weekend, Fourth of July, and Labor Day weekend are typically our biggest holiday weekends," said Parrish.
Campgrounds at Snake Creek and Elk Creek are closed for cleanup from the 2018 tornado. Parrish expects those campgrounds to reopen July 16.
"The goal is for a safe holiday, and we want everyone to have a good time and be responsible. It's so easy to think you have everything under control," said Parrish.
What you said
TDP asked readers if they've been to the river or lake yet. Thirty-seven percent said they hadn't and don't plan to,; 34 percent said they've been and they plan to go back. Nineteen percent haven't been, but plan to, and 6 percent said they wouldn't go back because of crowding, dirty water or other factors.
