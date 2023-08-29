Traffic for Labor Day weekend – Sept. 1-4 – is expected to be especially heavy at lakes, rivers, and at the local farmers’ market.
Justin Alberty, corporate spokesperson for Grand River Dam Authority, said GRDA is anticipating large crowds will flock to the lakes and rivers.
“It is typically one of the busiest weekends of the summer months on all waters in the area,” Alberty said. “It also looks like the hot weather will still be around, so we expect many to head to the river or lakes to stay cool and enjoy the last big summer holiday.”
Even though every year’s traffic is different during the long weekend because of weather and water conditions, Alberty expects it to be about the same as last year.
Alberty said it is hard to pinpoint when the crowds will start to gather, but he believes there will be a lot of water activity by Friday afternoon, and it will continue throughout the weekend.
“On the lakes, we would expect the public boat ramp areas to be busy,” Alberty said. “Of course, the main body of both Grand and Hudson lakes will welcome plenty of boats and activity, while other popular coves should also draw the typically large crowds. On the Illinois River, the public access areas will also likely be heavily-trafficked, as well as the commercial float operations.”
Alberty said recreationalists should “always boat and float safe, smart, and sober.” This can be done by wearing a life jacket, looking out for others, and using common sense when out on the water.
“Take your time and enjoy yourself,” Alberty said. “There will likely be crowds but are natural resources are plenty big enough for everyone to enjoy. GRDA wants to help ensure you do that safely.”
If an emergency takes place on the water, Alberty said 911 should be called. GRDA officers will be out all weekend to ensure everyone has a safe time.
Bear Frank, Riverbend Floats owner, said even though Labor Day weekend is not as busy as the Fourth of July weekend, he is expecting to see quite a bit of people this year. Frank said his float operation often sells out on Saturdays, anyway, but the days surrounding this particular Saturday often shows an uptick in interactions.
“Sunday is definitely going to be a lot busier,” Frank said. “Monday is kind of hit and miss because people have work the next day.”
To try to avoid some of the crowds, Frank said floaters should try to put their vessels in at the lower end of the Illinois River.
Frank said every weekend the float operator sends someone down the river to collect trash, and due to more traffic on Labor Day weekend, they will be sending a few extra people to clean up the area.
Since it is still prime time for people to get their fruits and veggies at the Tahlequah Farmers’ Market, Marla Saegar, TFM president, said the event will be taking place across from Norris Park from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Saegar said crowds at the market on Labor Day weekend are often fairly large, but it’s hard to gauge before the event takes place.
“It’s because so much else is going on,” Saegar said. “Some of our regulars are out of town, some are in town for the weekend, so it’s kind of [something where] you never know.”
TFM’s most recent count of people was 1,206. Since there is no way to know how busy the market will be, Saegar said customers need to show up early to the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.