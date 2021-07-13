Officials explain how growth of state will affect redistricting

A virtual meeting on Oklahoma’s redistricting process was held Tuesday, with the Legislature preparing to redraw boundaries for the 2022 election cycle through 2030.
Oklahoma’s Legislature is required to redraw district boundaries every 10 years, following the federal Census. With a delay in Census figures, state lawmakers will convene in a special session in the fall to approve legislative and congressional districts. Redistricting workers have used population estimate data to configure changes expected to take place.
Former Oklahoma Speaker of the House T.W. Shannon said the resident population in Oklahoma has reached around 3.9 million people, growing by about 5.5 percent since 2010 – the largest population in state history.
“So the state gained approximately 208,000 new residents and that bodes very well for a state like Oklahoma,” he said.
Congressional apportionment of the U.S. House of Representatives is based on the 2020 Census. Texas saw the greatest growth, and will thus gain two congressional seats. Meanwhile, Florida, North Carolina, Colorado, Oregon and Montana are all gaining a seat. California, New York, Illinois, West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania are slated to lose a seat each. Oklahoma, though, will maintain status quo.
With a population of 3.9 million, the ideal state House seat will have 39,000 people in it; the ideal Senate seat will have 82,487 people; and each congressional seat should gain about 41,600 people, for a total of approximately 791,800 residents per district.
Shannon said the 5th congressional district grow the most, meaning it will need to shed a number of residents to fit into the average size as needed. Rep. Markwayne Mullin’s 2nd congressional district, which includes Cherokee County, lost .39 percent of its population, so it will have to grow slightly to reach the appropriate number of voters.
The presenters were asked how incarcerated individuals are counted, whether it’s based off their homes or where they are being held.
“We do not manipulate our population in any manner for legislative or congressional redistricting,” said Quyen Do, redistricting coordinator. “So incarcerated individuals are counted [based on] where the prison is located. So if you are incarcerated at Fort Supply, you’re going to be counted toward the population of the area of Fort Supply.”
Senate Redistricting Director Keith Beall said those interested in city wards or city council seats need to get with their mayors or city councilors, as each city will have different rules. Meanwhile, school boards with more than 1,200 students will be required to redraw their lines next year.
“County commissioners, they have to have their lines done by Nov. 30,” Beall said. “That was a law change that the Legislature passed this year, because of COVID and the delay. As a service, the speaker and the pro tem have offered up the Senate and House redistricting offices to assist those that ask. It’s not a requirement for the counties, the school boards, or the cities to use us.”
After the Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling, tribes like the Cherokee Nation were given jurisdiction over criminal matters. The coordinators said the McGirt decision is not a factor in legislative redistricting.
“Just like we are soliciting feedback from any Oklahoman in the state, tribal leaderships and governments are welcome to come provide any testimony or preferences for the boundaries for congressional districts,” said Do.
Many meeting participants voiced concern that their communities may be cut out of Oklahoma’s 5th congressional district, as it saw the biggest growth in residents. Beall said the Constitution does not require the Legislature to pay any specific attention to a certain sector of the state, but he believes communities of interest will receive more attention.
“I think what previous maps look like will have precedent,” he said. “Yes, cities and counties will have some form of precedent… Just like there is in any state, there will be a point where we have to carve into somewhere to get it down to zero. Eventually, you will have to go through a neighborhood to get it down to even, where each district is the same size. “
