Contamination of one of the city’s manholes by an unknown source, which caused damage at the wastewater plant, has raised concerns about its possible effect on fish and questions about how testing is conducted.
Results from the last samplings of the waterways below the plant from the Department of Environmental Quality, received Aug. 15, gave counts of Escherichia coli at three sources: the wastewater fallout, South 530 Road bridge downstream from the plant, and between the bridge and mouth of the Illinois River.
At press time, no information had been received as to whether these numbers are within compliance for the permit issued for Tahlequah’s wastewater plant.
Officials explained that when situations such as the recent incident at the plant arise, samples are taken to ensure there is no contamination of the waterways.
Personnel at the plant on East Powell take the samples and send them off to Accurate Environmental Labs in Stillwater.
“They [plant personnel] take the samples for us. We just do the analysis,” said Danny Chance, lab technician at AEL.
Samples are collected in sterile containers and filled to the mark on the side of the vial, said Chance. If it is for drinking water, the test needs to start within 30 hours, and wastewater is tested within eight hours.
Sodium Thiosulfate is in the supplied containers. The chemical removes chlorine, if there is any, because chlorine kills E.coli.
The Oklahoma DEQ requires sampling of a city’s water supply, based on the population a plant is serving. For wastewater, it depends on the plant’s discharge permit.
In wastewater, E.coli is still likely present upon discharge. Drinking water cannot contain any Coliform bacteria or E.coli, said Chance.
“[Water] samples are taken above, at, and below the plant,” said Darrell Curtis, supervisor at the wastewater plant.
In a previous statement, Hatfield said that due to the impairment of the biological process, less than fully treated wastewater was being discharged after the incident.
There are two common analytical procedures laboratories use, said Erin Hatfield, director of the office of communication and education for the Oklahoma DEQ.
One involves filtering the sample through a membrane and placing that membrane in a dish filled with a special test media, incubating the sample for 24 hours at a specified temperature, and counting the number of colonies that grow on a membrane, said Hatfield.
The second involves mixing the sample with a selective media, filling a sample tray with numbered wells, incubating the sample for 24 hours at a specified temperature, and counting the number of wells that display a specific color change, said Hatfield.
“For determining a wastewater treatment plant’s compliance, the samples are taken at the discharge point of the plant into the receiving stream,” said Hatfield.
For assessment of a body of water for attainment of water quality standards, samples are taken at various spots within the water body, according to a sampling plan, said Hatfield.
“The test results we receive in response to this fish kill investigation should include specific sampling locations,” said Hatfield.
At press time, no information had been made available on what fish kill incident the statement is referring to, and whether it was related to the recent incident at the plant.
Ed Brocksmith, founder of Save the Illinois River, said that according to ODEQ’s Water Quality Division, permitted facilities are required to monitor the quality of the wastewater discharge and report the results.
“E.coli is one of the most common bacteria that can contaminate water,” said Brocksmith. “It is produced in the guts of warm-blooded animals, including humans. State inspectors regularly test for E.coli in water wells, streams, and lakes. Public health warnings are issued when the ‘colonies’ of bacteria exceed health and safety standards.”
Sewage treatment plants attempt to remove bacteria from wastewater by ultraviolet light and by chlorination, said Brocksmith.
Permit limits for bacteria are included in the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permits for wastewater treatment plants, as are limits on nutrients, suspected solids, and oxygen levels, said Brocksmith.
“I have a well and springs on my place,” said Brocksmith. “As early as 1978, the water was unsafe to drink because of E.coli bacteria. The bacteria enters the ground water from sources, including poultry waste, septic systems, and animals, including birds and dogs.”
STIR recently donated several pet waste disposal stations to the Tahlequah Parks and Recreation Department to help keep bacteria out of the streams.
“You can see those stations on the history trails and at the new Mission Park,” said Brocksmith.
DEQ issued a Notice of Violation to Tahlequah’s wastewater plant in 2021 for permit limit violations related to the disinfection system at the wastewater plant, said Hatfield. The city made the necessary repairs and the NOV was closed in 2022.
Also issued in 2022, an NOV for Biochemical Oxygen Demand 5 permit limit violations indicated the plant wasn’t operating as well as it should be, said Hatfield.
The city made some operational tweaks and returned to compliance, and that NOV was closed earlier this summer, said Hatfield.
