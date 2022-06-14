Officials explain 'impaired' driving, penalties

While National Impaired Driving Prevention Month is recognized in December, local authorities agree they see a rise in that problem this time of year. But not everyone understands just what "impaired" really means.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King and Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said they encounter more impaired drivers when resorts on the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller are open for the season.
“With outdoor activities – cookouts, lake and river excursions – we tend to see an increase in our alcohol-related offenses,” said King. “The lake and river season kicks off the end of May, and June, July, August is when we see a spike.”
The difference between driving under the influence and driving while impaired has to do with one’s blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, level. If the BAC is .08 or higher and drivers are operating motor vehicles, they are considered driving under the influence. If the BAC is lower than .08, the person is deemed impaired.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, impaired driving also includes other substances, including any amount of a Schedule 1 controlled substance, or the use of any other intoxicating substance to the point where the driver is incapable of operating a vehicle safely.
King said officers are seeing more incidents involving impaired drivers after the introduction of medical marijuana.
“We have seen more and more of our DUIs be of under the influence of a substance other than alcohol,” he said.
According to the OHSO, drivers convicted of driving under the influence, actual physical control, or aggravated DUI with a BAC of .15 or higher, must install ignition interlock devices on any vehicle they own or is registered to them.
"Actual physical control" involves a person being found outside the vehicle by law enforcement, or sitting in the parked vehicle when officers approach.
“Actual physical control is in the same statute as DUI is, and there are steps we can take in certain circumstances to investigate and be able to prove someone had been driving while intoxicated. Most of those are going to happen when there is an accident involved because we didn’t see them driving then, but we can prove they were driving, and we have steps we can take to prove they were intoxicated,” said King.
Nearly 2,500 people are injured and approximately 220 Oklahomans are killed each year due to alcohol-related crashes.
Law enforcement must have probable cause to pull someone over for suspension of driving while impaired. Dispatch can advise there are reports of erratic or unsafe drivers, but officers and deputies can’t initiate a traffic stop without probable cause, which could be a seat belt violation, failure to use a turn signal, or no seat belt.
"Probable cause" is defined as sufficient reason, and more than just a hunch, to make an arrest or search a person and property.
A driver doesn’t have to only be operating a car or truck on the road to be arrested for DUI or DWI. If a vehicle or vessle such as a boat or a scooter is operated by an intoxicated driver, that is deemed DUI or DWI.
A DUI can be a misdemeanor or a felony offense. A person's first DUI conviction is a misdemeanor, whereas a subsequent conviction is a felony.
A ticket for a DUI-misdemeanor offense costs $876, while a ticket for a DUI-felony offense costs $964.
The Cherokee County Detention Center and the Tahlequah City Jail are equipped with an Intoxilyzer 8000 – a breath alcohol-testing instrument that can only be administered by a certified officer or deputy.
A person who is suspected to be under the influence of drugs can sign a consent form and have blood drawn by a health care professional. However, those results aren't available nearly as quickly as with a breathalyzer.
King said there were 39 DUI incidents since Jan. 1, and officers dealt with 28 intoxicated individuals in May.
