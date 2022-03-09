Officials explain reasons behind plan to sell land at Phoenix Park

The Tahlequah mayor and city administrator now have the authority to negotiate the sale of the much-loved and historic Phoenix Park, and despite some local apprehension, one city one councilor believes everyone can benefit from the move.
Ward 4 City Councilor Trae Ratliff said during a Feb. 22 regular meeting that it offered the city an opportunity to invest in the kids.
"Fast forward 10 or 15 years from now, I don't still see that being a ballfield, and that was a ballfield in the '70s," Ratliff said during the meeting. "I think it's run its full course."
It was in the late '70s when a group of people built the kids a set of ballfields, and half of the park was donated by the Hurst family.
"The property was acquired in pieces through primarily donation and grants. There are requirements related to those grants and donations that would have to be addressed if there is a sale," said Mayor Sue Catron.
The Tahlequah Sports League and the City of Tahlequah make annual improvements to the park just to keep it functioning, according to Ratliff, who also leads the TSL.
"The high school used to play on the big senior field on the south end. On the concrete wall behind the dugouts is a list of all of the players that played on the 1996 State Championship team," he said.
Unfortunately, the park itself has deteriorated throughout the years, and there are several hazards for those using the fields.
Shortly after Ratliff was elected in 2019, he wanted to convert the four run-down softball fields into baseball diamonds, and for the entire ballpark to get an efficient drainage system. He had several other plans in mind for the park.
"I was not convinced we needed a new park, mostly due to the lack of participation in the softball and baseball leagues. Not to mention we have been a tournament desert, with the exception of the slow-pitch tournaments that take place out at the Cherokee Nation Complex for their holiday," he said.
Tahlequah had voted on a $22 million bond issue that included completion of Phase 2 of the Anthis-Brennan softball fields and a renovation of Phoenix Park. Catron said $50,000 has been budgeted every year for the past two years for the park.
With the completion of Anthis-Brennan Sports Complex, three fields on the north end of Phoenix Park were converted to baseball diamonds, and softball and T-ball are now played there.
Ward 2 Councilor Keith Baker asked Ratliff during the Feb. 22 meeting if the city had exhausted all options for the property, and asked if the city had sought input from the community. At the time, Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers said the public would be given a chance to voice opinions on certain aspects of city business.
City officials and the public met Tuesday, March 8, to discuss various ideas for using American Rescue Plan Act funds. Not one attendee mentioned Phoenix Park during that discussion, which mostly focused on homelessness.
Catron advised the city has a surplus property procedure that requires a sign to be placed on the property, indicating that purchase proposals are being requested. A notice is also required in the local newspaper.
"Much like taking bids, written proposals for purchase are received by anyone wanting to offer an amount for the property," said Catron. "In this case, the minimum required amount is $1 million. If multiple purchase proposals are received, Council may select the proposal that best fits the needs of the city. Alternatively, they could decline to accept any of the proposals."
Ratliff said that in a perfect world, the city could take funds from the sale of the park, and coupled with ARPA funds, that money could be matched by the county for the construction of four new baseball fields at Anthis-Brennan.
"I hope that our county commissioners and fellow city councilors can see the value in investing in the future of our kids, all while reaping the benefits of increased tourism and tax dollars. The most likely location for the new complex would be on county property just to the west of Tahlequatics, at the corner of the Allen Road and the west entrance of the Anthis-Brennan park," he said.
Ratliff has been in contact with the Anthis-Brennan family for the past three years, and he said they're ready to sit down and discuss a contract.
"I'm not asking contractors and volunteers to show up with bulldozers and trackhoes to build a new park. I'm just asking that some consideration is given to see that Phoenix Park has reached the end of its useful life," said Ratliff.
Ratliff said funds were already included in this year's budget to acquire the property in the Parks and Recreation capital improvement fund.
"Although in this day and age, I think it's unreasonable to think we, as a community, can rally together to give our kids better facilities through sweat equity like we once did. It's not unreasonable to lean on your councilors, and commissioners asking them to invest in our kids. If we don't take action now, with these ARPA funds, then it likely will never happen," said Ratliff.
