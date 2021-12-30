City officials explained what upcoming projects and projections they have for the new year.
Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron said there are several different projects that are underway for the incoming year.
“In the streets and sidewalks realm, repaving of Fox Street and Jones Road are both scheduled,” said Catron. “Adding a sidewalk along North Jones Road that will help students walk safely to school is included in that plan.”
As part of the 20 projects from the 2013 bond issues, there was $10 million worth for street projects, and one of those included North Cedar Avenue and Fourth Street.
“The North Cedar bond project to widen that street and add a sidewalk from Crafton Street to Allen Road has started. The [Tahlequah Public Works Authority and Northeast Oklahoma Public Facilities Authority] will be addressing the utilities, and then road and sidewalk construction will begin in earnest,” said Catron.
The widening of East Fourth Street is ready to go, according to the mayor. The city Street Department will start clearing the right-of-way over the winter.
“Then [the Oklahoma Department of Transportation] can schedule utility movement and a start date for construction,” Catron said.
Voters approved an initiative on a city ballot to collect an additional three-quarter-penny sales tax to fund the $22 million in capital improvement projects. The sales tax increase amounted to 75 cents more for every $100 spent on taxable items in Tahlequah.
City Council approved a resolution that authorized Catron to execute an agreement with ODOT to construct sidewalks along Downing Street.
Sidewalks will be installed on the north side of Downing from Casey’s General Store to the intersection going east. Sidewalks will be construction on both sides of Downing Street to the west side of Bliss Avenue.
The intersection of the Bertha Parker Bypass will have accessible ramps up to Americans with Disabilities Act standards, with pedestrian islands in the middle of the intersection.
The entire project will cost $604,110, with ODOT’s portion being $450,000 and $154,110 being the city’s.
A lot of equipment for Parks and Recreation have been placed on order and some have been budgeted.
The pickleball court at Kaufman Park was painted and netting is on order. Updated features for the splash pad have been ordered, too.
“There is ongoing work at Phoenix Park to improve the playing experience at the baseball fields,” said Catron.
Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff is also president of the Tahlequah Sports League, and he said there have been new paint and new repairs to the dugouts and fencing at Phoenix Park.
“There’s a new protective top crown around the outfield fence, and new crushed granite for the infields to replace the old clay,” said Ratliff. “The old ‘Sr. Field’ has been converted to a multi-purpose field.”
Soccer and flag football is slated to take place there this summer and fall.
“Soccer has been asking for lights for a year and TSL is happy to assist in that effort,” said Ratliff.
TSL has 29 basketball teams that are about to start an inaugural season, and Ratliff said that’ll be 15 games every Saturday for seven weeks.
“Next would be tournaments, and TSL is about to unveil our 2022 tournament calendar. This is the final piece of the puzzle,” he said.
Ratliff said TSL is looking at roughly 10-12 softball tournaments for early spring, and that includes a bid they were awarded for a U.S.A. Softball State Tournament for May, and 6-8 baseball tournaments.
“We hope to attract thousands of folks to the Tahlequah area this year for our tournament play,” he said.
The Tahlequah Trails dog park is slated to be completed in 2022 and Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long was who took the reins on this project.
“Our target date is March 1 for a grand opening event for Tahlequah Trails. This is all subject to potential supply chain issues,” said Long.
Benches, watering stations, waste bag dispensers and playground equipment for the animals still have to be installed.
“A big thank you to city staff members: Heather Torrento, Taylor Tannehill, Mark Manship and Kevin Smith for all their time, effort and teamwork on this project,” said Long.
Ward 2 Councilor Keith Baker said he’s looking forward to the large projects, but he’d like to see the smaller ones begin soon.
“We should be getting the hot asphalt equipment to repair pot holes for roads. Another is replacing damaged tin horns or areas where run-off water is backing up and affecting citizens of Tahlequah,” said Baker.
Catron said she’s hopeful initiatives regarding several issues will be done this upcoming year. Areas such as homelessness, redefining the city’s flood plain and storm water issues, and wayfinding signage are among them.
“Between our department managers and our community partnerships, we have so much momentum toward positive change and I want to see that mindset continue and grow,” said Catron.
Comments were not returned by City Administrator Alan Chapman and Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers by press time.
