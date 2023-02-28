OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma lawmakers have revamped and are fast-tracking a $698 million economic incentive package aimed at reeling in a different electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant to Pryor.
The latest effort follows a failed attempt last year to bring a Panasonic battery manufacturing plant to the same location at the MidAmerica Industrial Park. Panasonic ultimately announced plans to build its facility in Kansas.
Citing non-disclosure agreements, lawmakers are only publicly referring to the latest company as code name "Project Connect," but The Frontier has reported the effort is targeting Volkswagen, a German company. The Oklahoma publication previously reported that Oklahoma and Canada are the finalists for the facility.
State Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, said "Project Connect" plans to make a decision by Friday, which is why lawmakers are fast-tracking Senate Bill 1176, also known as the LEAD Act.
The state Senate overwhelmingly approved the measure Tuesday, and the House is expected to send legislation to Gov. Kevin Stitt's desk as early as Wednesday.
State leaders said the company reportedly plans to publicly announce its decision by the second week of March. However, if no company has inked a contract by April 15, legislators plan to scrap the initiative and return the earmarked funds to state coffers.
The new legislation requires the latest company to create 3,500 jobs within five years and make a capital investment of at least $3.6 billion. If a company has not inked a contract by April 15, the money will be returned to state coffers.
Thompson acknowledged the new company is initially expected to create about 500 fewer direct jobs than Panasonic had guaranteed, but said as many as 7,000 total jobs would be created with auxiliary companies. He also said the company is "almost positive" that it will eventually employ over 3,500 people.
Thompson said state officials have also agreed to help the latest company foot the cost of getting the land prepared for building by ensuring infrastructure is available. He said that is expected to cost an additional sum of over $200 million.
But unlike the previous plan agreement, Thompson said Pryor or Mayes County voters would not need to pass local financing initiatives.
State Rep. Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, said the incentive package shows that the state is dedicated to pursuing the company. He said the company has requested other things that are not in the legislation, but that state leaders have signed a pledge to "produce those items for them as well."
Wallace said he expects the company to make a $5 billion to $8 billion capital investment in Oklahoma.
He said the company has pledged its average employee pay would be $75,000 a year. He said that is considerably higher than the previous company had promised. He also said it had initially wanted to pay its employees about $40,000 a year and had struggled to get it up to the statewide average of about $50,000.
"There should be a much quicker return for the (investment)," Wallace said.
But, the plan also has its critics.
State Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, who voted against the plan Tuesday, said at a time when thousands of small Oklahoma businesses are struggling, he's "not a fan of giving (taxpayer) money to foreign companies or whoever else."
"This is a huge amount of money," Standridge said. "Just imagine what small companies in Oklahoma that are struggling to find workers, struggling to pay their bills, imagine what they could do with a billion dollars of their money back because it's their money."
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
