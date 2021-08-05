Local and federal fire officials say the May 19 blaze at Mom & Me Nails Time did not appear to be intentionally set.
According to the Tahlequah Fire Department report, firefighters were paged out to 1207 S. Muskogee Ave. for a structure fire at the local business.
“I noticed the back doors to the building were wide open with [flames] coming out of the doorway,” said Capt. Rickey Hicks.
Hicks, who was the first one inside the structure, said most of the flames were on the north side of the building. He said the fire hadn’t appeared to have spread to the front of the building.
Fire Chief Casey Baker said crews were able to extinguish the blaze quickly. But they called in the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to investigate, as they deemed the fire to be suspicious.
“ATF is here because if it is something suspicious, and if it leads to an arrest or prosecution, we need them because TFD is not crossed with Cherokee Nation or ATF,” Baker said. “I’m relying on ATF to come and assist, and it’s been a process.”
The report released this week states the fire appeared to have started in the southeast corner of the building.
“There were five appliances: an instrument sanitizer, a towel warmer, a paraffin wax warmer, a crockpot, and a pedicure chair,” the report said. “The sanitizer and towel warmer were plugged into a power strip that was plugged into another power strip, which also had the paraffin wax warmer and crockpot plugged into it.”
That was all plugged into a wall receptacle, which also had the pedicure chaired plugged into it.
“This arrangement offers multiple ignition sources, which could not ruled out or limited to a single source,” the report said. “However, at the time this report and information [were] currently available, the cause of the fire could not be determined. As a result, this fire has been classified as undetermined.”
Baker said no one was injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.