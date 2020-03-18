In response to Governor Stitt's emergency declaration, the officials of Cherokee County are posting situational awareness notices as needed.
Currently, the Cherokee County Courthouse will remain open, but officials ask that business be conducted over the phone, if at all possible. Those who must enter the courthouse are asked to practice personal space limitations and not to enter if they are sick.
All court dockets have been postponed until after March 30. Those on the docket are asked to contact their attorneys before calling the Court Clerk's office, 918-456-0691, with any questions about their situations.
The Cherokee County Detention Center is currently not allowing in-person visits, but is allowing "video visitations." There will be no walk-ins.
All activities at the Cherokee County Community Building and Cherokee County Fairgrounds have been suspended until after April 30.
All Cherokee County employees remain on duty at the courthouse and county facilities. Visitors are asked to be aware of their health by respecting a safe distance space, as well as covering coughs and being diligent in hand-washing and using hand sanitizer.
Those suspecting they are ill with fevers, shortness of breath, and coughs are asked to call a hotline number before visiting a health care provider. The hotline numbers are: Oklahoma State Department of Health, 877-215-8336; Cherokee County Health Department, 918-456-8826; Northeastern Health System, 918-822-1175; and W.W. Hastings Hospital, 833-528-0063.
Cherokee County officials ask residents not to panic, but to be aware of the fact that this situation can be overcome by performing safe health practices.
Officials will update as information is received.
