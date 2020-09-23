Tahlequah officials said they are relieved to be looking forward after the 2018-2019 audit was accepted during Monday's City Council meeting.
Mayor Sue Catron said this audit will put the past accounting practices behind them.
"Over the course of the past year, there has been a tremendous amount of work done to examine the accounting practices of the city and to implement controls and policies," Catron said. "I'm very proud of the team of people who worked their way through the details and developed the new policies and procedures. I am not just optimistic; I have confidence with these controls in place there will be a solid unqualified audit report for 2020 and for future years."
City Treasurer Marty Hainzinger said he's reviewed the audit and explained that the 85-page document is "overwhelming."
Hainzinger said there was a confirmation of a negative budget deficit of $1.7 million.
Catron explained the $1.7 million budget deficit means that in 2019, the city budgeted for more revenue than they took in. Catron said they spent more on expenses than they budgeted to spend.
Jake Winkler, senior manager at Arledge & Associates, said they ended up having to disclaim on the income statement.
"Basically, what that means is your ending balance sheet figures are all going to be reasonably and materially correct," Winkler said. "As far as the income statement goes, we did very limited procedures on those in order to get comfortable with the equity portion of the audit."
Winkler said Arledge & Associates couldn't get comfortable with the ending balances. He said that wouldn't cause any issues and it's not something that's uncommon.
"It's really just more of a 'We had to do it this way in order to essentially not delay this audit any further,'" Winkler said. "We move forward with the approval of the [City] Council and with management on just in terms of getting comfortable with the end of the period figures related to the balance sheet."
Winkler said Arledge & Associates have two findings after all of the restatements.
"One of those is a material weakness related to the financial reporting closed process. So, essentially, when you have that quantity of restatements and then we had some errors, we had to identify with management that we discussed with Michele [Collins]," Winkler said.
"When you have that level of that many issues, generally what that means is you have that control process that kind of needs to be fully reviewed."
Winkler spoke with management at that point and got a "robust-revised internal control document" they had reviewed.
"These are already being made, they're already being monitored. So, we expect that finding to go away next year," Winkler said.
The second finding Arledge & Associates had was related to the delay in the filing of the State Auditor and Inspector Form.
"Requirements for those are nine months after year end, and since this was a June 30, 2019, audit, you guys would be out of compliance with that requirement," Winkler said. "We'll file that report and we generally wait for the [City] Council to approve the report. Then we'll upload that to the state auditor and inspector with the assistance of Crawford & Associates."
In February, Arledge & Associates said there were significant questionable accounting practices.
"The financial reports are audited by a firm hired by the city - Arledge & Associates for 2019, which was just completed. Michael W. Green, CPA of Stilwell audited 2018," Catron said. "A financial audit will never find all transactional errors because they only review a sample rather all transactions. We do not know what errors Mr. Green may have discovered because he declined to provide his working papers for the 2018 audit."
Due to not having the proper papers from the previous audit, many transfers made during 2019 didn't have supporting documentation on file.
"It would be speculation to guess why some documentation wasn't kept, or was possibly misfiled in such a way that we were unable to locate it," Catron said. "Mr. Winkler mentioned the new internal control processes and documents that the city has developed. Internal control helps to ensure there is good documentation maintained."
Winkler said this audit reflected a full period prior, and they will look into beginning the 2020 audit in the months ahead.
"What we're trying to do now is we're going to take those controls and evaluate those controls as part of the 2020 engagement, and then get you guys fully caught up, get those findings off of there, get you guys caught up with the state auditor and inspector, and then, at that point, it's just going to be moving forward with clean opinion here on out," Winkler said.
