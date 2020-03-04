Officials have identified the 24-year-old drowning victim whose body was recovered Tuesday afternoon.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol report said Christopher E. Compton, of Welling, was walking on the north shoreline Monday morning. Witnesses said he entered the water, and after he started to swim across the Illinois River, he began to struggle.
The report said Compton went under and didn’t resurface. Capt. Mike Sharp with the OHP Marine Enforcement Section said officials had conducted dragging operations in the area, but were unsuccessful.
"We had eyewitness reports of seeing the body go into the water and we deployed a power boat, along with GRDA's boat," said Sharp. "We've done some dragging operations in the area where they said the body went under."
Typically, dragging is done at a later time, but Sharp said they chose to use that technique since the water was only 10 feet deep.
"We had such a good visual of where the body went in that we thought we could use the drag bars and come up with him that way," Sharp said at the time of the operation. "Now we're going to go ahead and deploy a boat with a side-scan sonar and expand the search a little bit."
The body was recovered in 7-1/2 feet of water at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, with the use of sonar and drag operations. The search had been suspended for the night on Monday and resumed Tuesday at 7:30 a.m.
The report said Compton was not wearing a personal floatation device and the temperature of the water was 53 degrees.
Agencies assisting in the search include: OHP, Grand River Dam Authority Police, Tahlequah Fire and Rescue, and Welling Volunteer Fire Department, which intercepted the initial call.
