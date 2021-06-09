Law enforcement officials have identified the missing woman who was found dead in Fort Gibson Lake.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Krista Renee Smith, 48, of Wagoner, was reported missing from a pontoon boat Sunday.
OHP Marine Enforcement Division Troopers and Whitehorn Fire and Rescue responded to White Horn Cove and conducted a search for Smith.
Smith was pronounced dead at the scene by the Medical Examiner.
