Fire departments across the state continue to respond to reports of grass fires due to dry, windy weather.
Residents may have noticed that the Tahlequah Fire Department, as well as rural fire departments, have been called to called to eight reports of outside fires since Feb. 25. Five of those were reported back-to-back on between March 3 and March 4.
“The [fires] haven’t been that bad; it’s trying to get to them. One was in a real rough pasture and it got into some hay which then got the fence on fire. It was getting the vehicles to it and it getting it contained,” said Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker.
Fire experts always anticipate a rise in calls for out-of-controlled burns during the last few weeks of winter. Baker said it’s that time of year when the grass is dead, which makes it more flammable.
It’s also the time of year when people are cleaning out their brush piles and limbs. A controlled burn should always be closely monitored and if residents want to open-burn, they must obtain burn permits either online or at City Hall.
“It’s windy and the humidity is not very high and it’s been nice the last couple of days, so people are going out and burning their brush piles,” said Baker.
An application must be submitted in writing no less than five days and no more than 14 days before the fire is set.
The open burn must be at least 150 feet from any structure and at least 50 feet from any power lines. It’s a $50 fee for a resident burn permit and $100 for commercial one.
The permit gets sent to Baker and his crew will inspect the area to make sure it’s safe, and that they’re not burning trash or building materials.
The permit is good for 30 days, and those burning are required to contact their nearest fire departments and let the unit know when they are going to burn.
If weather conditions aren’t adequate enough to open burn, Baker will advise them not to burn on the specific day. The Forestry Division is also notified when there will be an open burn.
According to the National Weather Service in Tulsa, outdoor burning was strongly discouraged for Saturday as some counties were in a windy advisory.
“There is potential for significant fire spread [Saturday] afternoon behind the passage of a dryline. Any fires that develop will have the potential to become out of control quickly, especially west of Highway 75,” the NWS said.
A Red Flag warning was in effect March 4 for Cimarron and Texas counties and watch was issued for several north-central counties.
“Saturday is set to present very concerning fire danger as a dryline pushes in from the west to the 1-35 corridor with very dry conditions, gusty southwest winds and an approaching cold front,” the Oklahoma Forestry Services said.
According to the Oklahoma State Statute, it is unlawful to set fire to any forest, grass, or crop because of emergency drought conditions.
“There is gubernatorially proclaimed extraordinary danger from fire, unless the setting of any backfire during the drought emergency is necessary to afford protection as determined by a representative of the Division of Forestry. Or unless it can be established that the setting of the backfire was necessary for the purpose of saving life or property,” the statute reads.
Baker said one of the grass fires burned part of a barn, and a shop building that was burning had caused a grass fire Friday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.