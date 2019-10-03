Area law enforcement officials believe the cause for a worsening drug problem can be blamed on leniency in the judicial system.
Cherokee County and Tahlequah have both seen an increase in drug use that could pose a threat to law enforcement and residents. Undersheriff Jason Chennault and Police Chief Nate King agree the rise in drug arrests has a common denominator: The punishment is only a misdemeanor.
As of July 2017, possession of methamphetamine is a misdemeanor and the maximum jail time is one year. The maximum fine is $1,000 and the penalty does not change based on the number of times the user is caught.
Hypothetically, if someone is arrested for a small amount of meth 12 different times, he can only be charged with a misdemeanor each time. Under Oklahoma law, methamphetamine is a Schedule 2 drug, and an officer can arrest people if any amount of the drug - even traces or residue amounts - is found in their possession.
Chennault said a habitual drug user is now classified the same as someone who's arrested for public drunk.
"It's worsened in the aspect, but now it's just a misdemeanor and there's really no incentive for people to not do meth or not possess meth," he said. "It's just like going to jail for being drunk in public. I don't think I've seen an increase, but there's no incentive to stop."
In 2017, Oklahoma laws were such that if an individual was in possession of any Schedule 1 or 2 substance, it was a felony.
If the person was caught a second time with marijuana or any Schedule 2, 4, or 5 substance, it was a still a felony.
"You're not going to go to prison for it. If you're a distributor or selling, that's still a felony in certain cases, but as far as a common everyday meth user, they're the same category as an alcoholic," said Chennault.
After a vote of the people of Oklahoma, the law changed to where the first offense of possession - including marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine or heroin - is a misdemeanor. Subsequent offenses for possession are still misdemeanors.
"At one point, we thought we had hope because someone that's going to prison -- you know there are very few people who went to prison for felony meth possession on their first, second, or third time -- now there's just nothing there," Chennault said. "It's the same across the state, and we're going to fill our jails up with meth users."
According to 2018 Oklahoma Drug Threat Assessment, methamphetamine remains the greatest illicit drug threat to the state.
"The use, trafficking, and distribution of methamphetamine poses a significant threat to law enforcement and the citizens of Oklahoma. Use of methamphetamine remains high, as evidenced by the number of treatment admissions, fatal overdoses, and drug lab submittals in Oklahoma," the assessment said.
Long-term use of the drug may cause addicts to suffer from anxiety, confusion, and insomnia. Users may also exhibit signs of psychosis while they are under the influence.
King believes the change in the law plays a big role in the drug problem, as well as other problems related to criminal activity.
"Yes, I'm trying to figure out how to frame some of the data I've been looking at lately. Our trend overtime and numbers are grossly higher now. Not just crime-wise but also enforcement-wise," he said.
King said he compared numbers from July 1 to Sept. 23 of 2016 and the same time frame in 2019.
"Arrests are up 40 percent, burglaries are up 30 percent and we had 20 shoplifting cases last week in Tahlequah. They've more than doubled since 2016," he said. "There were 52 shoplifting in 2016, and we had 108 in 2019. I think it's worse, and we are starting to see the effects of drug possession being a misdemeanor no matter what it is. We're starting to see the effects of our transient population growing."
King said even in just the past three months, officers are seeing an effect of the Cherokee Nation Casino being moved to the city.
"Our calls from Southridge [Road] have gone up 10 times and the only variable that's changed out there is the casino coming in, and now we're having car burglaries and houses broken into," King said. "Southridge [Road] was a place we hardly ever went for a call to go help somebody. We patrolled it a lot but we didn't get calls."
He said that when an individual was arrested for possession before the law changed, the individual could spend up to four months in jail before being released. Now, the person is released after seeing the judge.
"There's a lot of variables and it's frustrating. I don't see it getting any better and it's going to get worse before it gets better," said King.
