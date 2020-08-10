Officials note weather patterns changing slightly

Local weather patterns may have changed during the course of the summer, but it’s nothing alarming or out of the ordinary, officials say.
Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood said there hasn’t been as much precipitation this year compared to last year, but more hail and high winds have come through the area.
“The storms we have had have been a little different than in years past,” said Underwood. “We’ve had more high-wind events and hail events. We’ve had quite a bit more this year to the point where the public has noticed.”
Underwood said there may be more precipitation now that hurricane season is active.
“It seems like we get out-of-the-ordinary weather these last months of summer than we would, mainly because of the hurricanes,” he said.
Underwood said it’s been different for CCEM volunteers, since they are used to getting a first-hand look at severe weather.
“They’re used to going out into the driving rains and watching for tornado activity. We’ve had to depend more on the National Weather Service information and radar information to plug that out to us,” Underwood said.
According to Underwood, the entire state of Oklahoma has seen more daylight-hour severe weather than in the previous years.
“It makes for a different way of weather-watching for all of us, especially the volunteers,” he said.
Underwood said even though severe weather has slightly decreased in the area, he still wants residents to be alert and ready in the event of a major occurrence.
“I want people to pay attention to what’s coming at us either by a phone app, watching the weather on TV, or even on the scanner,” he said.
The 12 outdoor warning sirens have been tested on the second Saturday each month ever since a January mishap.
“We had two or three months where the weather was iffy, and we chose not to test the sirens then,” Underwood said. “This past Saturday, we had our monthly test. Everything went well and we got to test our new Emergency Management digital frequency, and it’s going to be better for the safety of our volunteers.”
Underwood urges residents to take advantage of the city of Tahlequah’s CivicReady program, a mass notification system that allows the user to receive texts, emails, and phone calls when important information is released from the city. The free opt-in service provides the public with emergency information, as well as general information.
