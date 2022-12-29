While it may be a challenge to pinpoint who is phishing the vulnerable, several tips are available prevent people from becoming victims.
Phishing is another widespread scheme wherein a scammer impersonates a business or a person to trick them into giving out personal information such as passwords, credit card numbers, or bank account information. The scammer may use fraudulent texts, emails, or websites.
Surprisingly, the primary delivery method for phishing in 2022 was through text messages. Close to $8 million was lost this year. The main age group targeted were those 65 years and older.
Other common schemes are email come-ons purportedly from Chase Bank. Usually in such cases, the use of casual or grammatically-incorrect language in the email is a sign of fraud.
“Lucrative offers and eye-catching or attention-grabbing statements are designed to attract people’s attention immediately. For instance, many claim that you have won an iPhone, a lottery, or some other lavish prize. Just don't click on any suspicious emails,” phishing.org stated.
Cybercriminals will ask their victims to act as fast as they can as the “super deal” is only for a limited time.
“When you come across these kinds of emails, it's best to just ignore them. Sometimes, they will tell you that your account will be suspended unless you update your personal details immediately,” phishing.org stated.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said the crimes falls under the offense of fraud or obtaining money or merchandise by false pretense.
“The problem we run into is very rarely is it someone locally doing that. It’s a network of sorts where it may be someone from a different country performing those acts,” he said.
The penalties for phishing can result in a year or more in prison if the perpetrator is convicted of a felony. The court would impose a restitution order if the victim lost money.
Comments weren’t returned by District Attorney Jack Thorp by press time.
Get help
Anyone who falls victim to phishing can report it to ReportFraud.FTC.gov.
