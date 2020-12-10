December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, and local law enforcement officials explained how those cases are handled.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, it's illegal to drive or operate a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of .08 or higher.
"Impaired driving also includes other substances, including any amount of a schedule 1 controlled substance, or the use of any other intoxicating substance to the point where the driver is incapable of operating a vehicle safely," said OHSO.
Nearly 2,500 people are injured and approximately 220 Oklahomans are killed each year due to alcohol-related crashes.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault and Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said they see a rise in impaired drivers when resorts on the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller open for the season.
"Obviously with our summer holidays, you're going to see more DUIs, because the weather is nice and people are outside," King said. "Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and even Labor Day, but also just being in a typical college town. There really is no hot spot or time."
In Oklahoma, the law states a person driving under the influence is when they drive, operate, or in actual physical control of a motor vehicle.
Actual physical control involves a person being found outside the vehicle by law enforcement, or sitting in the parked vehicle when law enforcement approaches.
Chennault said there must be probable cause to pull someone over for suspicion of driving while impaired.
"We do get calls in dispatch of erratic drivers or unsafe drivers, but even to stop them we still have to have probable cause. The PC could be something simple such as a seat belt violation or not using your signal when you're making a turn," Chennault said. "
Probable cause is defined as sufficient reason, and more than just a hunch, to make an arrest or search oneself and property.
A DUI can be a misdemeanor or a felony offense. A person's first DUI conviction is a misdemeanor, whereas a subsequent conviction is a felony.
A ticket for a DUI-misdemeanor offense costs $876, while a ticket for a DUI-felony office costs $964.
"It's costly because if you get convicted of a DUI, you have go through the steps to get your driver's license back, your vehicle was probably towed, and you've more than likely been taken to jail," Chennault said.
The Cherokee County Detention Center and the Tahlequah City Jail are equipped with an Intoxilyzer 8000 -- a breath alcohol testing instrument.
"They're worked on and monitored by the Department of Public Safety, and they give them to us anytime it needs maintenance. The only thing we do is operate them," said Tahlequah Police Officer Cory Keele.
A certified officer or deputy are the only ones who can administer the Intoxilyzer.
The machine works by exposing air in a chamber to infrared light. Alcohol molecules absorb a certain amount of infrared radiation, and if alcohol is in the chamber, a proportion of the light will not reach the sensor.
"They have to blow an adequate breath sample, so it really depends on their lung power and whether or not they're complying," Keele said. "If they give a good breath sample, then we can see how intoxicated they are within 10-15 seconds."
A person who is suspected to be under the influence of drugs, can sign a consent form and have their blood drawn by a health care professional. However, those results aren't nearly as fast a breathalyzer.
Chennault said 20 people were arrested in the county for DUI in 2018, 11 were arrested in 2019, and 29 have been arrested so far in 2020.
King said that in the city, there were 133 people arrested for DUI in 2017, 93 in 2018, 85 in 2019, and 55 so far in 2020.
