Officials on task force meet daily to discuss issues surrounding virus

Local officials are meeting daily to discuss the ever-changing conditions pertaining to COVID-19 and how the community will be impacted on a day-to-day basis.
Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron, members of the Tahlequah City Council, Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood, Police Chief Nate King, Fire Chief Ray Hammons, Sheriff Jason Chennault, the three Cherokee County Commissioners, Interim City Administrator Alan Chapman, Tahlequah Public Works Authority General Manager Mike Doublehead, and the CEOs of area hospitals have been meeting daily for about two weeks.
Catron said the task force discusses the current crisis status and events that are changing daily, and its members will continue to meet for as long as possible.
"This virus is impacting everyone within our community and county," said Catron. "It's important that we be proactive against this virus and coordinate our knowledge and resources to best address this emergency."
Catron said there were no plans to "shut down" the community, and no member of the task force wanted to take such action. However, after news broke that there was a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Cherokee County, officials ordered a "shelter-in-place" partial lockdown.
Task force members are using social media to inform the public on what's been discussed, and they're addressing the facts and fiction pertaining to COVID-19.
"To help keep the public informed and to attempt to answer questions, we will be posting additional videos regularly," said Catron.
Hammons said he's been impressed with the task force and how everyone has been working together. It's a good working platform, he said.
"We have a lot of information and feedback coming to us in these meetings, and the shared information makes us realize just the magnitude of where we are," Hammons said. "There's discussion of what the next step is to get ahead of it."
State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, has commended city and county officials for coming together so quickly, and he said they will provide updates after their meetings as necessary.
Chennault addressed the public on Facebook and said these meetings with officials are intended to help battle the outbreak in the community.
"Your Cherokee County and City of Tahlequah elected officials, local health care professionals, utility company representatives, and representatives from first responder agencies have met daily to combat this pandemic and get ahead of it in order to keep you and your families as safe and healthy as possible. Please remember these community leaders in your prayers and remember each other," Chennault said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.