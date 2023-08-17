Delinquency in child support payments isn't always a product of ill intent. Sometimes, financial difficulties get in the way, but the importance of these funds can't be underestimated, according to those who work behind the scenes.
August is Child Support Awareness Month, and social workers and custodial parents alike point to the need to ensure children's needs are adequately met.
Oklahoma's Department of Human Services Director of Child Support Services Renee Banks said child support orders are usually court-appointed, and are configured on a case-by-case basis.
"Within the child support system, the family law court or Department of Human Services Administrative Court has a complete order that talks about how much folks are supposed to pay, when they're supposed to pay, who's responsible for medical insurance, and how that is taken care of," said Banks. "All those things are memorialized in a court order so folks are clear on what they're getting in child support and what they're paying in child support."
Banks said when it comes to determining how much the child support payments will be for a family, they will work with the non-custodial parent by looking at that person's income.
While Cherokee County child support cases are under the direction of DHS, other counties give that responsibility to the District Attorney's Office.
Blake Toellner, assistant district attorney supervising the child support division for District Attorney Jack Thorp, said it is not as common as some think for people to fail to pay their child support, as the goal is making orders obtainable for the payer.
"For instance, we try to create orders that allow the person to still live and pay their child support," said Toellner.
Toellner said all DA offices used to enforce child support, but now, only a few offices still have the enforcement contract. Toellner said Thorp's office has Sequoyah and Adair County in his district.
Toellner said her child support division is over several functions that fall under child support services, such as locating parents, establishing orders and parentage, and collecting child support payments.
"A general statement of child support is it's an avenue to help families have support," said Toellner.
When it comes to enforcing child support, Banks said it can be difficult to enforce payments if people do not actively engage with the order, or if they are hiding their resources. These resources including securing a tax refund, taking the person back to court, and attaching financial accounts.
"There are lots of remedies for collection of support," said Banks. "Both the state and the federal government have collaborated over the years to make sure that if someone has resources and is choosing not to pay their child support, we can access those resources for the benefit of their children."
Brian Jackson, a Tahlequah resident, said he set up his child support to be taken directly out of his check for each pay period. Jackson has experienced this issue on both ends, as he has both paid and received child support. He said he has always had the feeling that child support is not about the ex-husband and ex-wife, but about the children who are impacted by it.
"I've made a lot of men mad at me, but a lot of the times, they complain about, 'Well, I don't know what she's doing with [the money].' They don't agree with what she's doing with it. My feeling is, if it's truly about the child, then just pay it," said Jackson.
If a person does not pay child support, Toellner said a contempt charge can be filed, which could theoretically include jail time. When noncustodial parents have difficulties making their payments, Toellner said, they should speak with their DA's office so the payment can be fixed to a more manageable amount.
Banks said child support payments not only pay for everyday needs, such as groceries, shoes, and electric bills, but they also help single parents enter and stay in the workforce.
"Keep it about the child. I can say this from both sides: When I was raising my children on my own, the child support I was awarded didn't amount to as much as it costs to raise them," said Jackson. "It helps especially if they're involved in activities, sports, and different things. It helps a lot, but it's a part of being a parent. If you really look at it, what would it cost me to raise my child, compared to what I'm paying in child support? I think you get off easy when you're paying child support sometimes, but at the same time, it is still a very much-needed – and should be appreciated – thing to do as parent."
The Child Support Service Agency helps maintain child support accounts, as it keeps track of payments and makes sure they are made in an accurate and timely fashion.
Banks said an application for child support services can be filled out at https://www.okbenefits.org/en/. From there, a case will be opened and the next steps will be determined.
"I would just encourage if you don't pay to really think about why you don't, because it does affect your child," said Jackson.
