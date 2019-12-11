Officials point to homelessness, other student issues

According to the state of Oklahoma, public schools have declined in performance in the past year, as overall scores for classrooms dropped in 2018-2019. Area administrators don't agree with that assessment.
The Oklahoma State Report Card uses six indicators to evaluate schools: academic achievement, academic growth, English language proficiency progress, chronic absenteeism, postsecondary opportunities, and graduation. After the state scored a C in every category last year, it dropped this year to a D in academic achievement, English language proficiency progress, and graduation rates.
Despite the low scores, many people believe the A-F grading system is too broad to evaluate statewide school effectiveness.
The grades for schools in Tahlequah varied. Cherokee, Greenwood, and Heritage Elementary Schools each received a C in their overall grade. Tahlequah High School also received a C, while Tahlequah Middle School earned a B on its report card.
"I know we are better than the grade indicates," said TPS Superintendent Leon Ashlock. "There are too many factors unaccounted for, such as students with challenges at home or special needs. However, I understand and accept the need for accountability, so TPS will use the results to continually improve."
The scores TPS received won't have a direct impact on the district's funding or curricula. The school system will analyze the information, though, and use it to create long-term improvement plans.
"We have average scores across the board on the school report card, so it does not focus our attention to one specific area," said Ashlock. "We will continue with our efforts of improving every aspect of what we provide for our students and families."
Oklahoma abides by federal law requirements to have an accountability system in place. Schools measure various student groups, such as students with disabilities and those who are economically disadvantaged. Education groups have said the school report cards put unfair labels on poor children and grade entire communities' performances.
Across the state, only 6 percent of students considered to be economically disadvantaged were considered "advanced" in academic achievement, and only 22 percent were considered "proficient" in 2019.
"We have a large number of students classified as 'homeless,'" said Ashlock. "It is very hard to focus on academic achievement when you do not know where you will be sleeping from night to night."
Hulbert Public Schools was included in the grading system. Hulbert Elementary School received a C overall, while the middle school and high school both received a D. During a Hulbert School Board of Education meeting Monday, Superintendent Scott Kempenich said HPS is not where he wants it to be and that there is room for improvement. Kempenich agreed to a Wednesday interview with the Daily Press, but could not be reached by press time.
In a Facebook Saturday Forum, Daily Press readers were asked for their opinions on the grading system and whether other factors should be weighed when evaluating school success. Cindy Snow said factors such as teacher grades, poverty, medical and mental health, parent education, and income levels "should be part of the grade."
"Why? All research points to these being a factor in how kids do in school," Snow wrote.
Some folks - like David Watts - don't put any stock in the state's grading system.
"I know it's not a reliable indicator of the school's actual performance," he wrote. "Some schools that aren't that good are A schools and others that are good have D scores."
Because children are mandated to attend school, some people believe they should be afforded more resources and should be treated differently.
"Students deserve at least one free meal a day - those in jail, prison and the military get three meals a day, along with clothes/uniform to wear," said Roger Agee. "If you want to see a reduction in absenteeism and a rise in scores, treat them at least as good as a felon. Kids aren't stupid, but they're treated as such."
Learn more
For more information about Oklahoma School Report Cards, visit oklaschools.com.
