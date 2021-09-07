Area law enforcement officials are addressing allegations that a threat was made by a Hulbert Public Schools student to shoot up a school in Wagoner.

Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said the Hulbert Police Department investigated the matter after a student posted a photo of a rifle with the caption “where red tomorrow” on the social media platform. Presumably what was meant was, "wear red tomorrow."

The photo was sent to a group of students at Wagoner Middle School later Monday evening, and extra patrols were at the school Tuesday morning.

Hulbert Public Schools Superintendent Jolyn Choate said the schools’ No. 1 priority is student safety.

“Please know that all threats are taken seriously; however, I cannot share anything pertaining to student behavior incidents with [the Daily Press],” Choate said.

Several parents of Wagoner students stated their children stayed home from school on Tuesday due to the post. Ramifications of the student's actions were not disclosed.

A woman at the Wagoner Police Department said they have wrapped up their investigation.

