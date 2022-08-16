Residents in the southern portion of Cherokee County are expressing frustration with delays in repairing damages to Indian Road caused by flooding, but officials say work is on the horizon.
Hema Bhandari, owner of Hit & Run and Quick Stop Grocery and Gas, said a business in the same lot as hers has had to shut down due to the road closure.
“They tried to survive a few months, but they couldn’t and shut the door and left,” she said. “We are trying and we’re still there. I can’t shut the door and leave, and it’s really bad.”
The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners issued a disaster emergency proclamation that kickstarted the request for aid. District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall had six roads underwater or washed out after the May 5 flooding, and three major areas on Indian Road were closed.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency had announced that county residents were eligible for financial help with temporary lodging and home repairs due to the flooding.
Hall said there was a significant amount of damage statewide due to the May’s severe weather. He said officials were awaiting a federal FEMA declaration, and they had an Emergency Relief for Federally Owned Roads declared. The ERFO program assists federal agencies with repair and reconstruction of tribal transportation facilities and other federally owned roads open to public travel.
“It will include Indian Road, and any of the roads that were declared through OEM that are on Cherokee Nation’s road inventory, it will cover those repairs also. I had 24-25 roads total, but all of those roads won’t be on inventory,” said Hall.
Michael Lynn, Cherokee Nation executive director of the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, said the tribe identified funding through the federal Tribal Transportation Program, and officials are now working on the engineering portion of the project.
“We have fast-tracked this project because we understand the significance of Indian Road as a major route used by so many people each and every day,” Lynn said. “For this important repair project, once we are through with engineering and other processes required in order to begin the repairs, work will begin as soon as possible.”
Lynn estimated the project will cost between $2 million and $3 million.
“This project is just one example of the many ways the Cherokee Nation works with our community partners to improve infrastructure and quality of life throughout the tribal reservation,” he said.
Corey Williams, public information officer for U.S. Small Business Administration, said disaster loans could used to repair road damage, with some exceptions.
“We don’t determine eligibly in the field, but most likely yes, because it could be a couple of different circumstances. If the Homeowners Association itself may have declined, but if it’s just a private road by the homeowner – and I know we’ve come across that – then most likely they are going to be eligible for the SBA Disaster Systems, because that will be part of their landscaping post and different things that are necessary,” Williams said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.