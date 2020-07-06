Law enforcement officials, along with staff at river and lake resorts, reported a busy and safe holiday weekend, despite a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said it was a relatively quiet Fourth of July weekend, for the most part.
"There were a few unattended deaths that were natural, and some campers who weren't getting along. You know, arguing over a dog, I believe, but nothing out of the ordinary," Chennault said.
Justin Alberty, Grand River Dam Authority vice president of corporate communications, said there were no major incidents or accidents to report.
"Crowds were all very compliant, with very few arrests and citations issued," Alberty said.
"The Illinois River had nearly 2,000 vessels on it Saturday, with float operators reporting they were nearly 100 percent booked on floating, and nearly completely booked on camping spots for the weekend."
Holly Hudson, owner of Illinois River Outfitters, said there were no issues at the resort, and she can tell the pandemic is bringing more people out on the water than before.
"It was a really good weekend and we do our best with sanitizing after each group we take up," Hudson said. "We do our best to keep floaters as spaced out as we can. I can tell a difference with everyone being cooped up; we've been getting a lot more business."
Hudson said the resort floated all of its 50 available rafts.
"Most of our kayaks -- besides five -- we floated, and I would say just about every group we had, had four or more with them," Hudson said.
Sally Simon, owner of Pine Cove Marina on Lake Tenkiller, said she was pleased with how the holiday weekend turned out.
"We had a very successful weekend, and it might have been our best weekend, to be honest," Simon said. "We sold out on boat rentals every day for three days."
Simon said she didn't anticipate a decrease in patrons, since they began taking reservations weeks in advance.
"We even had to turn away over 100 reservations because we were that booked," Simon said. "It rained a little on July 4, but people seemed flexible and business was normal."
Simon said there were no accidents on the lake itself, but there was a carbon monoxide scare.
Alberty said there were nearly 200 boats on Lake Hudson, and 2,000 on Grand Lake for the holiday.
War Eagle Resort and Diamondhead Resort wouldn't comment, saying they don't talk to the press.
