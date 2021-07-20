Officials respond to plan to study high-speed chases

Lawmakers want to take a closer look at pursuit policies in hopes of keeping innocent bystanders from becoming victims.
State Rep. Ajay Pittman, D-Oklahoma City, is taking charge with a high-speed chase study, which has a goal of reducing the number of injuries and deaths. Pittman would like a better understanding of pursuit policies and how state law enforcement respond to those chases.
“There are issues that must be addressed,” Pittman said. “There are concerns regarding these types of policies, as well as the transparency around them. This study is not being requested to condemn anyone. Our focus is to find ways to resolve our public safety issues, prevent deaths, and better serve our communities statewide.”
All law enforcement agencies have pursuit policies in place, but not every department handles them the same way.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault does not disclose his office's pursuit policy, but he said a supervisor must monitor the situation at all times. Supervisors must listen in on calls.
“We have very detailed policies in place that outline when and how our deputies respond to emergency calls and when and how deputies can pursue fleeing vehicles,” Chennault said. “We require that all pursuits must be monitored by a supervisor, command staff member, or senior deputy, and they can terminate the pursuit at any time for any reason.”
If a perpetrator commits a violent felony – such as armed robbery, assault and battery, or murder – the deputies will give chase.
The Tahlequah Police Department will have an authorized officer who must run with his lights and sirens during a pursuit. If the chase becomes a danger to those involved and to the public, officers call it off. TPD officials said officers do have stop sticks, and anytime they can avoid a chase, they will use those.
Both city police and county officers have a safeguard in place: When a second unit joins in, they take over all radio communications.
"What we would like is that the first unit that's in pursuit just drives, and whoever is behind is close enough that he can call what's going on," said Chennault. "That second unit can be on the radio while the first unit is focused on driving."
A tactic used by a trained officer to stop a vehicle during a pursuit is called the Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver. A pursuing car can force a fleeing vehicle to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control and stop. Law enforcement officers must be properly trained to conduct the maneuver.
CCSO doesn’t have deputies or investigators who are trained to use the PIT maneuver, and it's not taught in the academy. However, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol can perform the PIT maneuver, and in that case, it’s call a Tactical Vehicle Intervention. According to the OHP Operations Manual, troopers may perform the maneuver as a use-of-force option to bring a pursuit to a halt.
“Members shall consider the traffic and roadway conditions, as well as the speed of the pursued vehicle and risk to the public prior to performing the maneuver. Members using TVI shall do so in a manner consistent with their training and not in a manner that would constitute a ramming or uncontrolled collision,” the policy states.
Troopers cannot implement a TVI solely at the request of another agency, and the use of the maneuver is based on the trooper's discretion as to whether the suspect’s actions justify force.
“A TVI shall not be performed when the suspect vehicle is in an area where a TVI maneuver may create an immediate threat to other civilian traffic,” the policy states.
TPD does have officers who are trained with the “tool” and all patrol vehicles are equipped with push bars. A push bar is installed on the front of a vehicle to protect it front from collisions.
Get involved
A decision on interim studies is expected by July 25, and Pittman is asking the public and members of public safety organizations who would like to participate in the study to reach out to her office at 405-557-7393 or email ajay.pittman@okhouse.gov.
