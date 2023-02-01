Emergency Management officials say the end to this week’s winter weather system is near, as it moves out of the area for Thursday, Feb. 2
City of Tahlequah/Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood had a briefing with the National Weather Service on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
“They’re saying anywhere from 6 p.m. to midnight, we could get a little bit of freezing rain, but they’re not ruling out the possibility of getting a little sleet with it,” Underwood said Wednesday evening.
Temperatures reached a degree or two above freezing for an hour or so on Wednesday, and Underwood said anything that melted would refreeze overnight.
“Here within the hour or so, the temperatures will start dropping and people need to take it slow and easy as they have been,” he said Wednesday evening.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is reporting moderate driving conditions U.S. Highway 62, State Highway 51, State Highway 82. ODOT advises drivers to use caution, reduce speed, and stay back 200 feet from snow removal equipment. S.H. 10 still reportedly has dangerous driving conditions.
In the city, a number of fender-benders occurred Wednesday afternoon. No major crashes or injuries have been reported.
“Be alert to changing conditions, which may deteriorate rapidly,” ODOT stated.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault thanked county crews for working diligently to keep his deputies up and running.
“We wouldn’t be able to do our jobs without all these other folks doing their jobs: the wrecker companies and drivers that help us get people back on the road; the food service workers who keep us fed; certainly our communications officers who not only answer emergency calls and dispatch us to them, but have also answered hundreds of calls about road conditions and businesses closings the fire departments and firefighters and emergency medical service agencies and medics who have responded to numerous crashes and fires; the detention officers at the Cherokee County Detention Center, and whoever else I’m not remembering,” Chennault said.
The sheriff also thanked the county commissioners and their crews, and the Cherokee County office of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
“I also want to thank my deputies. I don’t say it enough, but I’m proud of you and I appreciate the jobs you do,” he said.
District 2 Cherokee County Commissioner Chris Jenkins said he and his crew started grading the roads Wednesday morning.
“We will have [the] spreader truck out behind them; this will be the first time we’ve had graders out on a road because with the freezing temperatures, it has made the roads a lot more dangerous,” Jenkins said.
Crews with the Tahlequah Solid Waste Department are running a day behind due to the inclement weather. Superintendent Chris Armstrong said they would treat next week as a holiday week.
“We will pick up all extra bagged trash that the residents may have. We will be working longer hours to get caught back up,” Armstrong said.
Tahlequah Public Schools, Woodall Public Schools, Hulbert Public Schools, and others have set a distance learning day for Thursday, Feb. 2. All other rural schools and Keys are closed as well. All three Northeastern State University campuses will be open, but not until 10 a.m. All Indian Capital Technology Center campuses will be closed, and students are advised to check with their instructors regarding online assignments.
The Cherokee County Courthouse remained closed on Wednesday but the plan is to be up and running Thursday, Feb. 2.
The Candidate Forum hosted by the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce is slated for Thursday, Feb. 2, at 6 p.m. at Go Ye Village. The forum will feature candidates of Tahlequah’s Feb. 14 election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.