Emergency Management officials say it's highly unlikely any tornados struck the northern side of the county Wednesday night, Feb. 15.
Severe storms tore through northern Cherokee County late Wednesday evening and left a trail of uprooted trees, one torn-off roof, and downed power lines.
City of Tahlequah/Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood said the northwestern side county was under a severe thunderstorm warning.
“The National Weather Service had reports we were under a warning and could have straight-line winds. They never mentioned anything about the possibility of a tornado or anything on the radar,” Underwood said.
District 1 County Commissioner Bobby “Cub” Whitewater and his crew were out most of the night, clearing the downed trees off the roads.
“We came in to take a break and some more of our crew are now checking for other damages,” Whitewater said.
Underwood said he doesn’t anticipate the NWS assessing the damages, but he will send over a report what he observed in the area. He said he didn’t see anything that stood out as damage from a tornado, but instead could have resulted from microbursts.
“As widespread of storms that we had last night, the whole east side of Oklahoma City was affected in some form or fashion, they’ll be stretched pretty thin," said Underwood. "We’ll let them determine if they want to come and look around."
Cherokee Nation Emergency Management and officials were on hand at the Oaks Fire Department Thursday, Feb. 16, with water and tarps for those in need.
Lowrey volunteer firefighters were called out to an electrical hazard on State Highway 82A around 10:30 p.m. Londa Jo said there were uprooted trees in the Lowrey/Moody area, along with damage to farms.
Wendy Rozell-Frazier lives in Oaks and she said Wednesday’s storm “roared like a train” and the debris was scattered as if there was rotation.
“My husband does construction, and had several rolls of heavy insulation in the yard that were blown toward the west, as were several other things, but there was a trash barrel and my chicken coop that were blown east,” she said.
