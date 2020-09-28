Officials say Halloween can be celebrated safely

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidelines to ensure a safe Halloween for parents and children because traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading the COVID-19 virus.
“These lower-risk activities can be safe alternatives: carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them; having a virtual Halloween costume contest; having a Halloween movie night with people you live with; or decorating your house, apartment, or living space,” the CDC said.
Moderate-risk activities listed include: participating in one-way trick-or-treating; attending an outdoor costume party where protective masks are used and social distancing is encouraged; or visiting a pumpkin patch where hand sanitizer is used and masks are worn.
The CDC said participating in tradition trick-or-treating, indoor costume parties, indoor haunted houses, or going on hayrides/tractor rides with people who aren’t in the same household should be avoided, as those are higher risk of spreading the virus.
Mayor Sue Catron said neither city task force committees have suggested the cancellation of the holiday.
“The Economy Recovery Task Force is working on developing [a] document for publication, and it should be out soon,” Catron said.
Ward 4 City Councilor Trae Ratliff said the Economic Recovery Task Force doesn’t foresee celebrating the holiday as a big risk factor.
During the ERTF meeting, committee members decided to not prohibit Halloween activities this year, but agreed to remind the public to celebrate safely.
"We don't foresee trick-or-treating, per se, as a big risk factor, but clearly the same things are going to apply: wearing the mask, the social distancing, make sure you're not taking any homemade goods, and those kind of things," Ratliff said.
County officials also agreed to not cancel Halloween celebrations at the courthouse due to COVID-19.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault told the County Commissioners that he didn’t want to cancel Halloween due to COVID-19.
“We’ll be set out up in front of the courthouse. The plan is to close down Delaware Street between Cherokee Avenue and College Avenue, and to have trick-or-treaters either walk to us on the sidewalk or drive up to us,” Chennault said. “They’ll drive in from Cherokee Avenue, eastbound, and exit onto College Avenue.”
The CDC is advising parents and children to not use costume masks in place of cloth masks.
“Do not use a costume mask as a substitute for a cloth mask unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers your mouth and nose, and doesn’t leave gaps around your face,” the CDC said. “Do not wear a costume mask over a cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breath.”
The CDC recommends using a Halloween-themed cloth mask instead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.