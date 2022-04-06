Officials say tourism money used as intended

Officials with the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and Tour Tahlequah say tourism is thriving in the area, and they are assuring local residents that money from taxes and other sources is being used as intended.
TACC CEO-President Nathan Reed said tourism is the second-highest economic driver in the county and city, falling behind health care.
“Tourism is a huge reason Tahlequah continues to see growth,” he said.
Voters passed the countywide lodging tax last year, approving allocation of a 4 percent of gross rental receipts, and 25 percent is directed to the county for roadside beautification and litter removal. The other 75 percent is earmarked for tourism marketing, advertising, and promotion of the lodging, other local businesses and attractions. There is already a 4 percent lodging tax collected from hotels in the city to market the community and its amenities.
“[TACC] is the agent on both of those taxes to market Tahlequah and Cherokee County. Now that both taxes are being collected, and have been since July 1, 2021, marketing for the county is completed with county funds, and marketing for the community is completed with city funds,” said Reed.
An ad is circulating in which the county and city are promoted, and the cost is split 50/50 between both jurisdictions, according to Reed.
Gena McPhail, director of tourism with TACC, said 12 counties have lodging tax, and she’s aware that Cherokee County is the only one with a proposed lodging tax that’s giving back to the county for beautification.
The Tourism Council consists of volunteers who are in the tourism industry in the city and county. Some of them also own businesses that may benefit indirectly from the money. Those on the board include: Genny Maiden, Traci Huggins, Callie Chunestudy, McPhail, Candy Jarvis, Austin Spears, Beth Cohenour, Brandi Ross, Jill Herrlein, Austin Patton, Breonna Crittenden, Lesa Daniels, and Alex McBride.
“The Tourism Council was formed in a similar fashion as the [TACC] Board of Directors. The Chamber has its members as the directors to guide the organization to provide value to all members,” said Reed.
The Council has members who own or are employed by the businesses it supports. But Reed said no directors or their businesses benefit directly from the marketing of Tour Tahlequah or Explore Cherokee County, anymore than any other tourism business in the area do.
“Our council is very well-balanced with owners of lodging entities both on the river, the lake and within the city along with rafting operations as well,” said McPhail.
Some local residents have expressed concern about expenditures and asked about how and where funds from the lodging tax were being spent. Reed stressed that both meetings for TACC and Tourism Council are open to the public, anyone interested is welcome to attend.
“Community and business involvement is always a great addition to making sure we have all the information we need to make knowledgeable decisions,” he said.
According to the Tourism Financial Scorecard for county lodging tax, the estimated revenue for November was listed as $250,616. The estimated revenue for the city in January was $313,525.
McPhail’s director’s report indicates they are projecting over $200,000 in hotel/motel tax proceeds for 2021-2022.
McBride is marketing manager for Tour Tahlequah, and he’s in charge of planning all online marketing for social media.
“I help manage the website, keep it updated, and I’m in charge of going out and taking pictures and videos,” McBride said.
A new website guided toward tourism for the county is up and running, and McBride said it features information on the hiking trails, dining, lodging, and local entertainment.
Learn more
To view the website, visit www.explorecherokeecountyok.com.
