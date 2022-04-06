Officials say tourism money used as intended

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Spread Rates Today... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR MUCH OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA... * AFFECTED AREA...IN Oklahoma, Osage, Washington, Nowata, Craig, Ottawa, Pawnee, Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Delaware, Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Cherokee, Adair, Muskogee, McIntosh, Sequoyah, Pittsburg, Haskell, and Latimer counties. * WIND...Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity around 20 percent. * TEMPERATURE...High temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A red flag warning means that a dangerous combination of weather conditions and dry vegetation is expected within 24 hours, favoring rapid growth and spread of any wildfires. The primary weather factors include stronger winds, lower humidities, and warmer temperatures. &&