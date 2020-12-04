The district's chief prosecutor and judge say they are looking forward to picking up where they left off before COVID-19 hit.
District Judge Doug Kirkley announced he's decided to resume jury trials after an 8-month halt, and District Attorney Jack Thorp said cases need to be tried regularly, since after all, crime didn't stop during the pandemic.
"We are itching to get back in trial [and] I can't wait. We have several cases that need jury trial determinations," Thorp said. "I support our judge's decision to put off the jury trials, obviously out of concern for the public, but we would of like to keep our trial schedule intact."
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said certain crimes have decreased, while others have increased, and he attributes that to COVID-19.
"You would think that burglaries would be down because more people are home, but we haven't seen that. The biggest thing that we've probably seen is a rise in scam calls," Chennault said. "I would say we've seen a decline in DUIs and crimes like that, and that might be because people aren't out and about as often as they used to be."
Chennault said even though the courthouse has closed twice since August due to the virus, his office has always remained open.
"We still have to do what we have to do, and the front office - where you can walk in and see us - is only open during the week. As far as the sheriff's office, we run around the clock, 24 hours a day," Chennault said.
The sheriff said three deputies have been quarantined because of exposure through a family member or spouse.
"We quarantined one deputy because they thought they did CPR on a woman who thought she had it, but the woman tested negative," he said.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said there have been two separate times during which an entire shift had to quarantine, and administrators had to step in and work patrol.
"We've been on a schedule that's kept a full shift on the street. Officers are working 12-hour shifts and work seven days straight," King said.
Thorp said the virus has taken a toll on his staff, and his Wagoner office was impacted significantly this past week.
"We took, and continue to take, significant precautions. We will be teleworking much more for the month of December, and hopefully this will help us prepare for January, when we hope to be in trial again," Thorp said. "We have been able to be resourceful, and attorneys and staff have had to cover different counties. We have always been flexible in District 27, and will continue to be."
Officials said they are ready to move forward in a safe manner and are eager to see what happens when the vaccine is administered.
"We are definitely looking forward to getting back to normal, and I am amazed at how fast the vaccine was developed," Thorp said. "My hope is that the vaccine will be disbursed faster. It is time to put this pandemic behind us."
