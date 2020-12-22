Local law enforcement officials say they're seeing a decrease in the number of people donning masks, despite a rising number of COVID-19 cases.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said he's personally noticed people not wearing their masks while inside buildings.
"I don't think as many people are wearing masks in buildings as we were when we first started," said King. "Once again, the problem we run into is, where do we draw that line for enforcement?"
King said those who are outside aren't violating the ordinance if they are social distancing.
"If you're inside a business, whether it's public entrance or not, do we go in and hunt people down who are not wearing masks inside -- without a complaint or from the business itself?" he said. "We are urging people to wear their masks. It's a city mandate and it's made in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, and to protect not only yourself, but those around you."
King said TPD hasn't had to issue tickets for mask violations yet.
"We've been able to either address it with education, or a verbal warning, or receive news that someone meets one of the multiple exceptions listed in the mandate," said King. "We haven't had a situation where we had to write someone a ticket or arrest somebody. They've either complied by putting on a mask, or providing justification of the exception, or they've left the business."
King said they haven't received many complaints of people not wearing masks from business owners themselves.
"We have some private citizens calling - and something we have to remember as private citizens: Just because someone's not wearing a mask doesn't mean they're in violation of the ordinance," he said. "It's an ordinance with a lot of gray area, and I'm trying to get around that gray area. We're doing the best we can with what we have, and we're urging people to wear their masks."
King said he hasn't received complaint calls in regard to his officers not wearing masks recently. However, he reiterated there are certain instances when grabbing a face mask while running on a hot call is the last thing running through an officer's mind.
"It is a focal point at the police department for officers to wear masks when they're not going to be able to social distance, or when they're going into a building on a call," said King. "That will continue, and there are going to be times when an officer isn't wearing a mask while working an accident. They're outside and they're able to social distance, and they're not required to simply for being outside of their car."
Sheriff Jason Chennault has addressed the city's ordinance, but county deputies do not enforce it.
"We cannot enforce municipal ordinances, and I haven't received a call of someone reporting it," Chennault said.
As of Tuesday, Dec. 22, the state had 36,544 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with Cherokee County reporting 733 of those cases. Tahlequah has had a total of 547 currently active cases, with 16 deaths.
As of Dec. 22, Cherokee Nation Health Services has 9,014 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
