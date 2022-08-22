Officials: Simple violations can lead to bigger offenses

Local law enforcement officials explained how simple traffic violations can lead to a bigger offense during National Traffic Awareness Month.
On April 19, 1995, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Charlie Hanger was on patrol when the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building was bombed by Timothy McVeigh. Hanger was told to stay in his area on Interstate 35, about 35 miles south of the Kansas border, when he stopped a Mercury that had no license plate. The simple traffic violation led to the arrest of the home-grown American terrorist who killed 167 people.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault and Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said the most prevalent traffic offense they see has to do with speeding.
“Speeding 1-10 mph over is No. 2, and speeding 11-15 mph over is No. 1, as far as the citations we issues,” said King.
A defective vehicle with a headlight, taillight, or brake light out is the No. 3 reason a citation is issued.
“After that, it goes to your nonmoving violations, and it’s a higher percentage: taxes due state, an expired tag, no insurance, or no driver’s license,” said King.
Chennault said vehicles that have not been registered within 30 days of purchase constitute the majority of offenses his office has seen this summer.
“When you buy a new vehicle, you have 30 days to register it. We’ve written quite a few tickets to people who haven’t registered that are nowhere near the 30 days; it’s usually 45 or 60 days,” Chennault said.
A reason for the uptick in this particular traffic offense is due to tag agencies having difficulties issuing titles amid supply chain shortages. Most titles are printing eight to 12 weeks after an application is processed; it would take about five days to obtain under normal circumstances.
“What we’ve done is, we’ll issue a citation for failing to register vehicle within 30 days and give them a court date that is a month or six weeks out. Hopefully, between getting the ticket and going to court, they can get their tag and give that proof to the judge,” Chennault said.
Some locals would say a “traffic headache” is in the area of Bluff Avenue, where drivers can’t make a left turn onto East Downing Street. Signage is posted, and King said those drivers are cited for the offense when it’s witnessed.
According to the World Health Organization, 20 to 50 million people are injured yearly in traffic-related incidents.
