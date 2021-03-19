The Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a 24-year-old bicyclist from Tahlequah was killed after she was struck by the driver of a vehicle that fled Thursday night.
According to the OHP, Jacklyn Dobson was riding her bike on U.S. Highway 62 near 460 Road when she was struck by an unknown white vehicle.
Dobson was airlifted to St. John Medical Center where she was pronounced dead after arrival.
Troopers say they are still looking for the person who hit Dobson and are still investigating the crash.
According to the report, the weather was clear and the roadways were dry at the time of the crash. Dotson was not wearing a helmet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.