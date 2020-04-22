By Keri Thornton
Cherokee County District Court Clerk Lesa Rousey-Daniels said she isn't aware of recently issued stimulus checks being seized due to outstanding settlements or lawsuits.
Daniels said her office has been processing incoming cases and confirming set court days for after May 15, when the courthouse slated to reopen for business.
"We're filing the paperwork as those come in - because people are emailing and using the Dropbox - and we're processing those and giving them dates, telling everyone to make sure they check before they come to court," said Daniels.
Stimulus checks were issued to those making $75,000 or less adjusted gross income on their most recently filed tax returns. Joint filers making $150,000 or less are eligible for $2,400, and families will receive an additional $500 per dependent child.
However, the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES), the legislation passed by Congress, doesn't protect funds from private debt collectors.
The CARES Act protects individuals against collection of most federal and state debt, which includes garnishment of wages, tax refunds, or Social Security.
The Treasury Department can seize 100 percent of tax refunds that is due to pay back taxes owed, child support, or other debt.
However, stimulus checks cannot be seized for a tax debt or defaulted student loans. Federal student loan payments have been suspended with zero percent interest until Sept. 30.
Stimulus checks can be seized by the bank if an individual owes money to the establishment.
Private debt collectors could garnish stimulus payments and other funds if an individual isn't current on payments for a court-ordered debt payment. Some states have passed legislation to prevent private debt collectors from garnishing stimulus payments.
What's next
The Treasury Department can reduce the amount of stimulus checks to those with delinquent child support payments. More information on that topic will be addressed tomorrow.
