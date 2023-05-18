As Memorial Day weekend approaches on May 27-29, it’s fitting that the preceding week is National Boating Safety Week.
The week-long observance is put on every year by the National Safe Boating Council, which recommended several tips for boaters in a recent press release. These include checking equipment; taking a safety course; watching the weather; never boating under the influence; traveling at safe speeds; and wearing a life jackets at all times.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said the biggest problem he and his deputies see is people not using life jackets on the water.
In fact, according to U.S. Coast Guard statistics, drowning was the reported cause of death in four out of every five recreational boating fatalities – 83% of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets.
“The best life jacket is the one you will wear,” said Peg Phillips, NCBC executive director. “Whether you’re going fishing or just enjoying a ride on the boat, make sure you’re prepared for the adventure by wearing a life jacket and knowing how to use required safety gear.”
Chennault said the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office will have extra manpower out over the holiday weekend. He said CCSO typically patrols the Illinois River, Lake Tenkiller, and a little bit of Lake Fort Gibson.
“Our intent is not to keep you from having fun, but to make sure you’re being safe while having fun,” said Chennault.
Dennis Covey, Tenkiller Lake manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said the current water level is just 1 foot above normal pool, which is “great for this time of year.”
“Due to such good conditions, I would expect record or near-record turnouts for the Memorial Day weekend. Folks just need to assure their boats are in operating order mechanically, batteries are good and charged, [and] all required safety equipment is still where they left it and is still in good condition and functional,” said Covey.
Covey said preferably all ages should be wearing life jackets, especially while a boat is in operation.
“Adults should have them available while sitting still in the water and children should have them on at all times. There are a variety of sizes for [personal float devices] and it is important that the life jacket is the appropriate size for the person wearing it. They aren’t necessarily classified by age, [since] size and age can vary. The life jacket needs to fit where there isn’t a chance that it could fall or slide off.”
Many float operators open for the season at the beginning of May, and the Illinois River Area Volunteer Fire Department – which serves an area of 95 square miles along the corridor of the Illinois River in Cherokee County – has been preparing accordingly.
Capt. Robert Kupsick told the Daily Press in March that the IRAVFD was recently furnished with a new commercial Water Master tanker truck and added a new jet boat to the fleet.
“We are gearing up for the upcoming float season; most of the calls we have been on are medical and vehicle crashes,” said Kupsick.
Officials with the Grand River Damn Authority always urge those enjoying the area’s lakes and rivers to boat and float safe, smart, and sober, as well as always wear life jackets.
