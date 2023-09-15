Following a Tahlequah Public Schools courtesy statement on its social media page making the public aware of a TikTok threat to a school outside the district, authorities have found the threat was not credible toward Tahlequah.
The statement was posted on the school’s social media page just after 10 a.m. Text messages were also sent out to parents regarding the threat.
“This post said nothing about Tahlequah Public Schools,” the statement said. “However, we want the public to know our SROs and administration team are aware of the post and are following our security guidelines, as always. We want to emphasize that we have no knowledge of a direct threat to any site at TPS. The well-being of our students is our top priority, and we are committed to providing a safe learning environment.”
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said the video was discovered by Tahlequah students who brought it to the attention of school administrators.
He said it’s unclear where the TikTok video originated from but it was found to not be a credible threat toward Tahlequah.
