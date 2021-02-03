Voters will begin going to the polls today to decide whether the county will have a lodging tax, similar to one the city of Tahlequah already has in place.
During a December 2020 meeting, the Cherokee County Commissioners approved putting the lodging tax on the February ballot.
The proposed tax will be 4 percent of gross rental receipts, and 25% will be directed to Cherokee County for roadside beautification and litter removal. The other 75% percent will be used for tourism marketing, advertising, and promotion of the lodging, other local businesses and attractions the county has to offer.
Gena McPhail, director of tourism with the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, said 12 counties in Oklahoma have a lodging tax.
"We're the only county with a proposed lodging tax that's giving back to the county for beautification," said McPhail.
Cherokee County will contract on an annual basis with a tourism agent, who will work with a council of 13 countywide tourism stakeholders – including representatives from the county, river, and lake businesses.
“The committee will be represented by stakeholders from the entire county such as owners of AirB&Bs, hotels, marinas, park personnel, etc,” said McPhail.
The committee will be involved in yearly marketing plans, as well as approval of and input for budget decisions. Information on where and how the funds will be used will be public record, McPhail said.
She added that the Cherokee County Commissioners will have oversight of the lodging tax.
District 3 County Commissioner Clif Hall has said officials will use the funds for cleanup projects throughout the county.
"We've talked about reinstating poster contests to kids at the grade-school level," said Hall. "Possibly, they'd come up with a slogan and maybe take those and display them on a calendar or billboard. That's our main goal from the county's perspective, with the funds from this lodging tax."
McPhail said several ideas are in place to help improve the appearance of the county as a whole.
“The 25% of the tax goes toward roadside beautification, extra dumpsters, extra roll-offs, educational programs and teaching children the importance of picking up their trash, not littering and taking care of our environment,” said McPhail.
McPhail owns a marketing company, and Genny Maiden, who is involved with the Tourism Council, owns a B&B at Terrapin Creek. McPhail said their businesses won’t get funds back from the lodging tax.
“AirB&B collects that for you, and then submits that over to the county, then to the state, and so on,” said McPhail.
The goal for the lodging tax is to benefit the citizens and business owners of Cherokee County, she stressed.
