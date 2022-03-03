Law enforcement officials give their advice on how to avoid being the victim of a scam ahead of National Consumer Protection Week.
March 6 through March 12 is NCPW, and it's a time to help people understand their consumer rights and to avoid scams and frauds, according to the Federal Trade Commission.
The Bureau of Consumer Protection of the FTC can prevent fraudulent business practices by collecting reports from consumers, conducting investigations, developing rules for a fair marketplace, and educating consumers and businesses about their rights and responsibilities.
"As the nation's consumer protection agency, the FTC takes reports about scammers that cheat people out of money and businesses that don't make good on their promises," the FTC said.
Those reports are shared with law enforcement partners who investigate fraud and eliminate unethical practices.
The FTC sues companies on behalf of the consumer when deceptive claims are made about products or services.
Fraud is intentional deception to secure unfair or unlawful gain, or to deprive a victim of a legal right and it has cost Americans millions in losses.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said they deal with scams and accounts that were hacked regularly.
"Probably the biggest one we see right now is purchases online - usually on some social media or sales site where they pay for the merchandise and never receive it," said King.
King is urging people to always verify who the seller is and the product being sold.
"They need to be aware, because sometimes when something looks too good to be true, it's too good to be true. Cross-country purchases, you need to verify it. Say a vehicle is being sold, you need to make sure it really exists or it's going to be available for pick up before you pay for it," he said.
The main delivery method for a scammer is by phone, and close to $12 million has been lost in 2021 using that method.
Mail fraud is also a common scheme. High-risk mail includes notices of prizes, sweepstakes winnings, vacations and other valuable offers.
Phishing is widespread scheme wherein a scammer impersonates a business or a person to trick them into giving out personal information. The scammer may use fraudulent texts, emails, or websites.
People fall victim to scammers all the time, and a police report should be filed if personal information has been given out, money is stolen out of bank accounts, or if the victim is being threatened.
Another important message King had to give people involved the increasing threat of cyber attacks on banking institutions.
"The alerts we're getting from national organizations are advising people to keep a little bit of cash on hand to be able to survive for a few days in case their bank is hit by a cyber attack," he said.
King reiterated that there's no real threat of anyone losing their money in the event of a cyber attack, but they may not be able to get to their money for a short period of time.
To report a scam, call local authorities or report it to ReportFraud.FTC.gov.
