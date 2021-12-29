Officials urge preparation for unexpected weather

Emergency management officials are encouraging residents to be prepared for any major changes that may occur this time of year, especially if temperatures reach similar figures of the 2021 Feburary snow storm.
City of Tahlequah and Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood said the National Weather Service in Tulsa hasn’t reported that they are predicting severe cold weather this winter.
Weather officials said records were broken on Christmas day when some temperatures reached 89 degrees in parts of the state. Underwood said it’s that time of year where anything could happen.
“Please pay close attention to local weather forecasts and be safe and weather wise,” he said.
Officials are predicting a significant change in temperatures over the weekend and much of the state will see lows into the teens Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Record-breaking cold temperatures and a significant amount of snow during February’s historic winter weather is helping remind the area to be better prepared for a “worst case” scenario. Underwood said the city learned a lot from that, as far as what to expect should conditions become serious.
If the power does go out during a winter storm, it's imperative to keep freezers and refrigerators closed. A freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours, and a refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours.
“Check your gas powered generators and have plenty of fuel ready to go in case of power failure. Keep plenty of food stuff on hand so you don't have to make any extra trips during the severe weather events,” said Underwood.
Stock up on batteries for flashlights, and keep mobile phones and other electric equipment charged and gas tanks full. If there are medical devices that are powered by electricity, talk to a medical provider about a plan for those devices.
Underwood has stressed for years the importance of keeping animals as comfortable as possible during the frigid days and nights.
“Please plan to house any animals that are kept outdoors and bring them inside if possible,” Underwood said.
He said the best thing to do for the animal is to have some blankets and pillows on the floor so they can have something to generate body heat. Another thing pet owners need to take into consideration is fresh water and extra food.
Residents are encouraged to take advantage of the city of Tahlequah's CivicReady program, a mass notification system that allows the user to receive texts, emails, and phone calls when important information is released from the city or emergency management.
To opt into the Tahlequah CivicReady alert program, visit https://ok-tahlequah.regroup.com/signup.
