County officials are urging the public to use the free hypochlorous acid disbursement machine to protect themselves from COVID-19.
District 3 Cherokee County Commissioner Clif Hall said he’s encouraging the public to take advantage of the service and help stop the spread of the deadly virus.
“The machine makes a safe disinfectant that can be sprayed or wiped on surfaces to kill the COVID-19 virus, along with a host of other bacteria,” Hall said. “It doesn’t matter who it is, whether it’s from the average homeowner in town to a business. We don’t care who wants it. As long as we have it in supply, we’ll give it to them.”
Hypochlorous acid is a weak acid that forms when chlorine dissolves in water and itself partially dissociates. The chemical forming hypochlorite is ClO. HClO and ClO are oxidizers, and the primary disinfection agents of chlorine solutions.
“The hypochlorous acid moves quickly, is able to oxidize the bacteria in a matter of seconds, while the hypochlorite ion might take up to a half hour to do the same,” said hypochlorousacid.com. “Germ surfaces carry a negative electrical charge, which results in a repulsion of the negatively charged hypochlorite ion to the area of the germ surfaces, making hypochlorite ion less effective at killing germs.”
The chemical is available Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for the first few weeks.
Hall and said the best method of disbursing the chemical is to use a spray bottle to broadcast a fine mist onto surfaces.
The chemical is made at the Cherokee County Community Building in the same location from which it's disbursed.
“Pick-up location is on the west side of the Community Building on College Avenue. You will need to bring your own clean container to be filled,” Hall said. “This product is free to all Cherokee County residents. This will help stop the spread of this ugly and deadly virus.”
Get help
To get the HOCL, stop by the Community Building between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
