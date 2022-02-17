After the recent death of a Cherokee County teenager, law enforcement agencies are cautioning parents and urging suicide awareness.
“Now is the time we all work on suicide and we strongly urge parents to talk to their children,” said Sgt. Pete Broderick.
Young people committing suicide are often the victims of bullying or mental illness.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness says on its website, "Suicidal thoughts, much like mental health conditions, can affect anyone regardless of age, gender or background. In fact, suicide is often the result of an untreated mental health condition. Suicidal thoughts, although common, should not be considered normal and often indicate more serious issues."
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number is 800-273-8255 and is answered 24/7.
