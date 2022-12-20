Wednesday is the first official day of winter, and emergency management officials are advising area residents to brace for what’s ahead later in the week.
City of Tahlequah/Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood get his reports from the National Weather Service of Tulsa, and according to that source, a high-impact winter store is in the forecast between Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23.
The NWS said it is very likely there will be “life-threatening” impacts with this storm, including dangerously cold wind chills; accumulating, blowing and drifting snow; and gusty northerly winds.
The weather forecast shows Tahlequah will have a 70 percent chance of snow for much of Thursday morning. Whether the area will get a heavy accumulation of snow has not been determined yet.
“Snow likely, mainly before noon and patchy blowing snow. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 8 by 5 p.m. Blustery, with a north wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent,” NWS stated for Tahlequah on Thursday.
Low temperatures will fall around 1 degree below zero Thursday night and wind speeds could reach as high as 25 mph.
People are urged to take preventative measures ahead of the arctic blast when it comes to water lines. Cold and/or hot water should drip from taps and cabinet doors to kitchen and bathroom sinks should be left open so warmer air can circulate around the pluming.
Sprinklers should be drained and removed from outside hoses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.