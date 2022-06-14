Officials warn high temperatures pose hazards

Emergency management officials say the hot, humid weather looks to be staying in the area for the next three to four weeks.
City of Tahlequah/Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood said the National Weather Service of Tulsa is advising the long stretch of dangerous heat will continue.
"It will really depend on if any of the low systems drop down and bring rain and cool things off. Until then, they're just telling everyone to stay hydrated, wear loose-fitting clothing, and take breaks if you're having to work outside," Underwood said.
The NWS issued a heat advisory for Cherokee County until 8 p.m., Monday evening. Dangerously hot conditions are expected, with a heat index of up to 112 degrees.
The heat index is also known as the "apparent temperature," and it's what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature. The body begins to perspire or sweat to cool itself when it gets too hot, and Underwood said if the perspiration isn't able to evaporate, the body cannot regulate its temperature.
"When perspiration is evaporated off the body, it effectively reduces the body's temperature. When the atmospheric moisture content - i.e., relative humidity - is high, the rate of evaporation from the body decreases," he said.
The body feels warmer in humid conditions and feels cooler in arid conditions, when relative humidity decreases because the rate of perspiration increases.
If a person is exposed to direct sunlight, the head index value can increase by up to 15 degrees.
A heat stroke can occur if the body temperature reaches 104 degrees or higher.
The warning signs of heat exhaustion include nausea, fatigue, dizziness, profusely sweating, or muscle cramping. Individuals who are experiencing these signs should move to an air-conditioned place, drink plenty of water, remove any tight clothing, and take a cold shower.
Heat exhaustion doesn't require immediate medical attention, while heat stroke does. If someone is experiencing a rapid heart rate, vomiting, disorientation, or failing to sweat, 911 should be called immediately.
Underwood said he's spoken with county and city officials about keeping an eye on those working outside.
"You need to pace yourself, take it easy and make sure as a supervisor that you're watching your employees," he said.
Underwood stressed that people should be checking on their neighbors, especially those who are elderly.
According to the American Red Cross, extreme heat is the most dangerous type of severe weather even in the U.S.
"An extreme heat event is a series of hot days, much hotter than average for a particular time and place. Extreme heat is deadly and kills more people than any other weather event. Climate change is making extreme heat events more frequent, more severe and last longer," the ARC stated.
People are encouraged to make a plan to stay cool, learn emergency skills, gather emergency supplies, and learn how to stay hydrated.
"Limit your outdoor activity. If you must work outdoors, schedule tasks earlier or later in the day," the ARC stated.
High temperatures for the rest of the week will be in the low to mid-90s with little to no chance of rain.
