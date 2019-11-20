Officials warn residents about gift card scams

Shady characters are always trying to find new ways to swindle others out of their hard-earned dollars, and the residents of Cherokee County are not out of their reach.
One common scam that escalates this time of year involves gift cards and people posing as either government officials or representatives of a company.
According to Amazon, scammers will try to connect with their victims by phone, email, social media, and other online routes; outline a scenario in which the victim needs to make an immediate payment, citing a personal hardship or emergency, or offering a great price; and ask for payment using Amazon gift cards or gift card brands sold on Amazon. Once the scammer is provided the claim code on the gift card, he will disappear, leaving the victim's wallet empty.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault is warning area residents to be leery of others asking for money via online or phone calls, especially with the holidays fast approaching.
"People try to run scams this time of year and it seems to pick up during the holidays," he said. "A legitimate business isn't going to ask you to repay them with gift cards or reloadable cards."
In 2018, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart said they were implementing two measures to cut down on gift card fraud. One was to lower the maximum amount of money people could load on to gift cards in one transaction, and the other was to put new restrictions on using gift cards to buy other cards.
Best Buy's General Counsel and Chief Risk and Compliance officer Todd Hartman said gift cards are as untraceable like cash and are more transferable.
Earlier this month, Deputy Kim Novak took a report from Todd Crum, who said a woman called and told him his Amazon account was hacked.
The person claimed to work for the company and said someone had purchased gift cards. Crum then received a call from the woman's supervisor, who walked him through the process to receive a refund. He said he allowed the supervisor access to his Amazon and bank account, and the miscreants moved $4,800 from his savings account into his checking account.
Crum was then told to purchase gift cards at $500 apiece to make up for the overpayment. Novak said Crum purchased $4,000 worth of cards and gave the supervisor those numbers.
Chennault took a look at this particular report and cited a number of red flags.
"If this man either hung up or told the caller to email him the information, that would have been easier to track down," said the Chennault. "But just some random number they can spoof, you can't track those. I wouldn't trust anyone over the phone, but emails are a little bit easier to trace."
While stealing money is a criminal offense, little can be done from a law enforcement perspective when it comes to the gift card scam.
"I would think in a case like that, there's nothing that can be done. He may be able to get some of the money refunded by calling his bank, but as far as criminal charges, tracking these people down would be next to impossible," said Chennault.
He advises people to hang up immediately - and if they wish, visit the sheriff's office, and a deputy will call the number back.
Another scam the sheriff's office is seeing involves individuals getting phone calls from their own numbers.
"Last week, James [Brown] and Derrick [Grant] both got phone calls from their own phone numbers," he said. "It was either a student loan repayment or vehicle warranty, just things like that."
